Why the Rams Should Sign Controversial Super Bowl Champion
On Tuesday, the Houston Texans made the decision to release safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after trading for him just months before, following Gardner-Johnson's Super Bowl success in his second stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.
It seems wherever Gardner-Johnson plays, success follows with him playing in the last three NFC Championship Games after recording three straight winning seasons with the New Orleans Saints during his three years in the NFL.
The Situation
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, who covers the Texans. This is what happened regarding Gardner-Johnson's departure.
"Texans released C.J. Gardner-Johnson after friction behind the scenes with him complaining about his role, wanting to blitz more, per league sources, and even communicating that he wanted to be traded," wrote Wilson in a tweet. "It didn't work out for him here. M.J. Stewart next man up expected."
Among the issues Texans experienced behind the scenes with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, per sources, he was critical of teammates in the secondary and didn't like his role," added Wilson. "It was a locker room issue, and ultimately, this just wasn't a good fit for the team and for a talented player."
Why the Rams Should Sign Gardner-Johnson
I am going to make the arguments for why the Rams should and shouldn't sign Gardner-Johnson. Here's why.
Gardner-Johnson is a proven winner who is willing to die on the field for his team as long as he's emotionally invested in the cause and in my opinion, the cause in Houston was not a fit for him. Is Gardner-Johnson outspoken? Yes. Is he violent on the field? Yes. Does he voice his opinions, sometimes not in the best of ways? Yes.
However, that doesn't make Gardner-Johnson a problem. It makes him human. I could ask the same questions for Jared Verse, the answers would remain the same, and Verse would still be beloved.
When push comes to shove, Gardner-Johnson is the exact person anyone wants beside them on the wall when the invaders are at the gate. He's perfect for the aggressive nature of this defense, his personality should assimilate well within the Rams.
Gardner-Johnson is weird differently. That's why he's a great player. Teams also don't win Super Bowls through the power of friendship. Plus, if the Rams don't sign him, the Eagles probably will.
Why the Rams Shouldn't Sign Gardner-Johnson
Perhaps his personality may not completely assimilate and could cause locker room issues. The Rams also do not have a desperate need for Gardner-Johnson, with Quentin Lake and Jaylen McCollough filling certain dime-backer or nickelback roles, if Gardner-Johnson wanted to place closer to the line of scrimmage with Kam Curl and Kam Kinchens locking down the safety spots.
Plus, they would have to make room for Gardner-Johnson on the 53-man roster, so which player would the Rams waive or release?
My Call
If there's a role and there's no concerns over assimilation into the Rams culture, Gardner-Johnson should be on a flight to Los Angeles yesterday. He provides instant depth, an instant impact, and a secondary with Kinchens, Lake, McCollough, Curl, Gardner-Johnson, and others paired with the Rams' defensive line is bound to strike fear into offenses.
The Rams need an edge and Gardner-Johnson is that. Plus, he understands what the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles like to do, so the inside info is priceless.
