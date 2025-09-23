Rams Morning Report: Sean McVay Makes No Excuses For Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to work on Monday as they shift their attention to the Indianapolis Colts following their 33-26 defeat in Philadelphia.
This week marks a critical four-week stretch before having a week eight BYE that sees the team host the Colts and the 49ers within the next nine days, plus a week six trip to Baltimore before they jet off to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in International Play.
On Monday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters. Here's what you need to know.
Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay
McVay blamed no one, gave credit to the Eagles, praised his team's resiliency and attitude, while looking at the big picture regarding his team's loss. McVay took responsibility, perhaps a bit too much for the loss, but he's protecting his players and this is what good organizations do.
McVay looks forward to taking on the Colts. The Colts are 3-0 with a dangerous running back of their own in Jonathan Taylor.
Injuries
It appears the Rams came out of that game unscathed but we'll know more on Wednesday. Steve Avila is working towards his return. This is what McVay stated when asked if Avila would play.
“We'll see. He’s making good progress," stated McVay. "I’ll probably have a better feel for that once we get back out there on Wednesday.”
McVay on Field Goals
The Rams had back-to-back field goals blocked in the loss. McVay gave an explanation on Monday.
“We just gave up… If you're looking at it from the kicking lens, over the left side next to the long snapper we gave up just a little bit of penetration," stated McVay. "Two of their big guys that are excellent being able to get some momentum, get up underneath, get penetration and be able to get their hands up. On both of those kicks, we were just a little bit high with our pad level, didn't necessarily execute with the techniques and the fundamentals that we're capable of."
"They ended up making those plays and they do a great job. That's a phase that they've always been strong with. They've always leaned into that. You go back to even when [Former Eagles Defensive Tackle] Fletcher Cox was there, he was a big time problem. [Eagles Defensive Tackle] Jalen Carter and [Eagles Defensive Tackle] Jordan Davis have done an excellent job of making their presence felt and it was unfortunate that that ended up occurring on two consecutive kicks. That would've been the difference in the game for us.”
NFC West
The San Francisco 49ers announced Nick Bosa, while the Arizona Cardinals announced James Conner would miss the rest of the season with injuries on Monday.
