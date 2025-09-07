3 Potential Midseason Trade Targets for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to the midseason trade, having made several of their own over the McVay era. Recently, I was asked on social media to name three potential trade options for the Rams. Reflecting on history, with both the Rams victory in the 2019 and 2022 NFC Championship Games occurring due to midseason trades, here are three options to explore.
Von Miller, Washington Commanders
In 2021, Miller was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams and with only a few months remaining on his deal, Miller turned back the hands of time on his career, putting in a Super Bowl winning performance.
Miller not only sealed the Rams' path to the playoffs, he showed up in the big moments time and time again, sacking Joe Burrow twice in Super Bowl LVI.
While this is years later and Miller may not be the same player he once was, Washington feels like a feast or famine type of team and if they have a bad season, Miller could hit the market again. While Miller isn't the same player, he also wouldn't be tasked with as big of a role.
Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins
In 2018, like the Rams did in 2021 in Miller, the franchise traded for Dante Fowler Jr. They could once again follow that route with Phillips if Phillips finds a way to stay healthy. Phillips has missed extended time over the past two years due to injury.
Phillips is also on his fifth-year option and Miami does not have the funds to extend him. They drafted Chop Robinson last season. If Phillips were to join the Rams, not only would he be an active part of the rotation, he could also be used in a Michael Hoecht-type role.
Oren Burks, Cincinnati Bengals
Burks has played in the past two Super Bowls as the NFC Champion. While he did not do well filling in for Dre Greenlaw and the 49ers, he did enough to give the 49ers a chance to win it on offense. Fast forward one year and he shined for the Philadelphia Eagles as a starter for the injured Nakobe Dean.
Burks is on a cheap two year deal and while the team has Elias Neal as a backup, if the Rams need to add another linebacker, Burks might be the best option.
