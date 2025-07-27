One Rams Storyline to Watch in Training Camp
There are many interesting aspects of the Los Angeles Rams' training camp. However, Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network believes that how well Davante Adams and Puka Nacua mesh will be one of the most significant storylines.
"The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a strong 2024 season, but they know there’s room to grow on offense. Despite winning the NFC West and pushing the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles to the brink, Los Angeles ranked just 20th in scoring. That’s why the addition of Davante Adams is such a big deal," Austin said.
"All eyes will be on how quickly he meshes with Matthew Stafford and rising star Puka Nacua to help reignite Sean McVay’s attack.
Austin noted the success of Nacua's rookie season with the Rams. Nacua has the opportunity to have as successful a 2025 season as he will now play with a proven No. 1 wide receiver. The Rams' addition of Adams should make life much easier for Nacua than in previous years.
"Nacua took the league by storm as a rookie and followed it up with another strong season, finishing with 79 catches for 990 yards despite an early injury. His advanced metrics were elite, ranking first in yards per route run, and he topped PFSN’s WR+ rankings," Austin said.
"Nacua’s connection with Stafford is already well-established. With Cooper Kupp gone and Adams in, Nacua should see more favorable looks and room to work."
Austin noted that although Adams is on the back end of his career, the veteran receiver still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Over the second half of last season, Adams proved he can still play at a high level if he is in the right situation.
There are few situations in the league better than the one Adams is now in.
"Adams may be entering his age-33 season, but his game remains sharp. He had 1,063 yards and scored eight touchdowns in a turbulent 2024 split between two teams. Though his volume dipped, his skill didn’t. He’s still one of the best technicians in football, and his precise route running is something even veterans admire. Nacua has already said he’s eager to learn from Adams," Austin said.
"The Rams hope that pairing Nacua’s explosiveness with Adams’ polish can give Stafford the most dangerous WR duo he’s had in years. If both players stay healthy and build chemistry quickly, this could be the most balanced Rams offense since their 2021 Super Bowl run."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!