Rams Morning Report: The Race to Week One
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have officially entered week one of the 2025 NFL season and with Super Bowl ambitions, here's everything you need to know about the team.
Matthew Stafford
As mentioned, Stafford is set to undergo another full week of practice. He's had two straight and from all accounts, he's game ready. He has no limitations and we've seen him partake in various team activities, being able to place the ball wherever he wants.
One of the things that I have yet to report is the decision making of Stafford. Stafford has been pushing this offense full throttle and while he's been making sound decisions, he's been uncorking the ball anytime he feels he has an opportunity to make a play downfield. However, he has not been throwing interceptions, making it clear he's still reading defenses at an elite level.
The entire offensive operation needed to be improved after practice on Thursday. With three days off, the team should be back at full speed.
Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson is set to resume full football activities this week, barring any setbacks.
"I think we're getting healthy at the right time. [Offensive Lineman] Alaric Jackson will be out there on Monday," stated Sean McVay. "He'll also be a full participant if the plans go accordingly on Wednesday and Thursday and take part in the walk-through on Friday. I’m excited to be able to get him back out there as well.”
If Jackson is unable to play on Sunday, the Rams have yet to name who will start in his place.
Houston Texans
The Texans are giving complete control of their offense to CJ Stroud. While we have covered the fact that Stroud's new offensive coordinator is former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, let's dive into what this all means.
Stroud now has complete control of the offense, being allowed to make audibles and change protections at the line of scrimmage. Expect him to target Nico Collins often.
The Texans are also expected to play several rookies on offense with tackle Aireontae Ersery impressing many. It's unclear if Ersery will get the start against the Rams.
The Defense
Nate Landman and Omar Speights as expected were named starters by Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Landman, recently named captain, is expected to be the defensive signal caller. Quentin Lake and Kobie Turner are the other defensive captains.
Josh Wallace is being used as both a safety and cornerback per the Rams coaching staff.
