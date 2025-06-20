3 Under-the-Radar Rams Entering 2025
After experiencing a significant roster shake up, the Los Angeles Rams have translated it into success, now entering a season with high expectations for more accolades, including winning Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.
The franchise has a lot of young players on both sides of the ball, including in their defensive front seven that features pass rusher and 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse. However, on a roster with this much youth and plenty of veteran experience at key positions, some players will fall under the radar of expectations before coming onto the season with substantial impact.
With that in mind, let's look at three under-the-radar players on the Rams roster heading into training camp.
Blake Corum, Running Back
Once a highly-regarded tailback from the Michigan Wolverines, Corum has yet to see consistent playing time since entering the league last season. The former third round draft choice is a talented runner with great vision, balance, creativity, and a versatile third-down skill set that could prove to be valuable to the Rams offense.
With Kyren Williams entering a contract year, this is an ample time for head coach Sean McVay to get Corum more run as a potentially valuable runner in a room with plenty of young talent. Look for Corum earn more playing time in 2025.
Konata Mumpfield, Wide Receiver
Rarely does a seventh-round draft pick become worth someone to fly under the radar but Mumpfield has the ability to be much more than just your usual late round draft pick. He'll have little trouble fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster but it is his skill set that stands out.
I wrote about Mumpfield in a film review last month. This is a player with great route running ability and separation skills that could make him an impact slot defender in short order. If injuries are to play a factor in the wide receiver room like they did last year, Mumpfield should play a much bigger role as a rookie, but he must catch the ball better.
D.J. Humphries, Offensive Tackle
Alaric Jackson is out for the foreseeable future with blood clots, a serious situation that could last weeks or months. The Rams signed former division rival and offensive tackle Humphries to man the left side in Jackson's absence and at worst, he provides quality depth for an offensive line that could still use some.
Humphries is a consistent and sufficient player. He won't give you elite play at the position but has remained a steady presence on the left side at any of his stops. This gives the Rams some room to breath to allow their offense to function properly and allow for smooth sailing in Jackson's absence.
