BREAKING: Rams Preview Draft Day Headquarters

Rams Preview Draft Day Headquarters
The Los Angeles Rams have had exotic headquarters to conduct their draft in years past with Sean McVay and Les Snead operating in War Rooms that reflect the environment of the place their franchise represents.
In that same spirit, the Rams are honoring the heroes of the city, setting up shop at L.A. Fire Air Operations.
In January 2025, the city of Los Angeles suffered one of its greatest disasters ever as a string of fires devastated many residences, destroying the lives of many members of the community.
Several members of the Rams were impacted by the fires, including Rams Announcer Sam Laganà, who, despite having taken heroic action to save his home, had his dwelling suffer damages, and his home, along with the entire neighborhood, was deemed unlivable when we last spoke to him. A result of the Palisades fire.
The Rams were set to face the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card Round due to winning the NFC West, but the game was moved to Arizona due to air quality concerns. The Rams won the game 27-9.
Another blaze, the Eaton fire, forced the evacuation of Sean McVay's home. Fortunately, his family and dwelling were safe, a credit to the work of first responders.
“As soon as I knew that my wife and little boy were good — you don’t ever want that to happen, but if it did, those things can be replaced." Said McVay. "Fortunately, they got those things under control, but as soon as I got off the practice field and because of where they were, I saw them right away. That was all I needed. It felt a lot more real — I don’t want to say that because you don’t want to minimize how important and how many people were affected, but when you can start to see it physically as the smoke rose up yesterday, there was a lot of guys that live in proximity and that hits home in a different way. As soon as I knew Veronica and Jordan were good, I was good as well.”
The Rams remain committed to honoring those who make Los Angeles a place people can call home.
"Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles," said Rams President Kevin Demoff. "Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL's biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city."
"We are incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Rams for their unwavering support of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and our wildfire-impacted communities. Hosting the NFL Draft at LAFD Air Operations highlights the critical role our Air Operations plays in protecting Los Angeles, especially during wildfire season. The Rams' generosity—renovating our station and recognizing our firefighters—demonstrates a deep commitment to the city we all serve. We look forward to standing alongside the Rams in this meaningful event," said Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva.
First responders worked tirelessly around the clock to save lives, to protect homes, and to quell the multitude of blazes affecting the region. For their endless commitment to the betterment of others, the Rams will enter their next era as a team within the confines of greatness.
A tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to a cause greater than themselves.
