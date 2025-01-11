Kenneth Fire Forces Evacuation of Rams' Sean McVay's Household
Due to recent wildfires in Los Angeles, the Rams have had to make several changes to what would've been a typical game week routine. However those adjustments hail in comparison to the devastating realities endured by those who have been impacted.
According to NBC's Mike Florio, Sean McVay came close to knowing those realities way too well as his home containing his wife Veronica and their child Jordan was forced to be evacuated on Thursday. A fire located in the Woodland Hills area, home of the team's practice facility, turned into an out-of-control blaze, endangering many homes, including the McVays.
The family is safe but Sean McVay reflected on the situation during the team's Friday practice. McVay told reporters...
“As soon as I knew that my wife and little boy were good — you don’t ever want that to happen, but if it did, those things can be replaced. Fortunately, they got those things under control, but as soon as I got off the practice field and because of where they were, I saw them right away. That was all I needed. It felt a lot more real — I don’t want to say that because you don’t want to minimize how important and how many people were affected, but when you can start to see it physically as the smoke rose up yesterday, there was a lot of guys that live in proximity and that hits home in a different way. As soon as I knew Veronica and Jordan were good, I was good as well.”
Several Rams staff members have been affected by the fires but no one within the organization has been hurt or injured.
QB Matthew Stafford spoke earlier this week about how the fires have affected his family and his thoughts about the tragedy in general. Stafford explained “We've lost power where I am for a couple days. At some point Tuesday or Wednesday, we were trying to figure out what we were going to do. We've been lucky in that regard, that power is the worst thing that has happened to us. It's a tough thing to watch on the news, to be around and to see driving around. It's really sad to see what's going on. A bunch of people [are] doing everything they possibly can to try to get things under control and get people back to normal as quickly as possible. I’m thinking about and feeling for a bunch of people that have been affected all across the city.”
The team and their families left for Arizona on Friday as the Rams are set to play Minnesota on Monday.
