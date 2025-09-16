5 Lessons Rams Learned From Eagles Week 2 Matchup
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in week three action, both teams will have an opportunity to make an early-season claim over the number one seed in the NFC as they ignite what is the NFL's fastest-brewing rivalry.
In week two, right after the Rams wrapped up their win against the Titans, the Eagles would take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead, walking away with a 20-13 victory. Here are five lessons from that contest.
1. When the Eagles use motion, the play often goes the opposite way of the moving offensive player
On the Eagles' first scoring drive of the game, they used motion to force Chiefs defenders to move to the now-established strong side of the formation. They then called a screen pass to Devonta Smith and ran with Saquon Barkley against the weaker side to score.
It's clear the Eagles are using math to win so Chris Shula needs to set up traps.
2. Jalen Hurts' emergency valve is Saquon Barkley, and he's throwing to him as soon as he realizes there's no opening to A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith
What this means is that the Rams will need to pick their poison and live with it. The Eagles' offense is too good to try and outright stop so success will be determined by which thorn they want to live with.
While corralling Barkley will be important, in the critical moments, I believe it's best to scheme away A.J. Brown and Barkley, put pressure on Hurts, and dare Hurts to place the perfect ball to Smith or someone else downfield. The problem is that's a great way to get burned, but that's the NFL.
3. The Eagles' secondary can be schemed up with quick passes and fast tempo, making them susceptible to double moves
The Rams learned this lesson last year but the Chiefs made it clear as did the Cowboys. The only way to defeat the Eagles is with a series of aerial jabs before hitting the defense with an inside run before uncorking the deep ball.
McVay will have to mimic his offense in a new way, but if the Rams have several series of plays they can turn to, they could draw up multiple drives against a team that opens up when put on the back foot.
4. Davante Adams lays the path, but Puka Nacua leads the way
The Eagles will probably attempt to scheme Davante Adams out of the game, which means Nacua will be available but more importantly, the Rams' WR3 will be the chess piece to poke holes in coverage. The question is who will that player be?
5. Lane Johnson is the key to Hurts
When the Eagles pass, they use their running back to assist the right side of their offensive line. In my opinion, this is where Chris Shula needs to attack with Jared Verse and place Byron Young on the inside in a Joker-type of role.
Collapse the right, force Hurts to step left instead of up, and give Young and company the space and the sideline to force Hurts into bad positions.
