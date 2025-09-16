Ram Digest

5 Lessons Rams Learned From Eagles Week 2 Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in week three action, both teams will have an opportunity to make an early-season claim over the number one seed in the NFC as they ignite what is the NFL's fastest-brewing rivalry.

In week two, right after the Rams wrapped up their win against the Titans, the Eagles would take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead, walking away with a 20-13 victory. Here are five lessons from that contest.

1. When the Eagles use motion, the play often goes the opposite way of the moving offensive player

On the Eagles' first scoring drive of the game, they used motion to force Chiefs defenders to move to the now-established strong side of the formation. They then called a screen pass to Devonta Smith and ran with Saquon Barkley against the weaker side to score.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after quarterback Jalen Hurts (not pictured) scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It's clear the Eagles are using math to win so Chris Shula needs to set up traps.

2. Jalen Hurts' emergency valve is Saquon Barkley, and he's throwing to him as soon as he realizes there's no opening to A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith

What this means is that the Rams will need to pick their poison and live with it. The Eagles' offense is too good to try and outright stop so success will be determined by which thorn they want to live with.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While corralling Barkley will be important, in the critical moments, I believe it's best to scheme away A.J. Brown and Barkley, put pressure on Hurts, and dare Hurts to place the perfect ball to Smith or someone else downfield. The problem is that's a great way to get burned, but that's the NFL.

3. The Eagles' secondary can be schemed up with quick passes and fast tempo, making them susceptible to double moves

The Rams learned this lesson last year but the Chiefs made it clear as did the Cowboys. The only way to defeat the Eagles is with a series of aerial jabs before hitting the defense with an inside run before uncorking the deep ball.

Davante Adams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McVay will have to mimic his offense in a new way, but if the Rams have several series of plays they can turn to, they could draw up multiple drives against a team that opens up when put on the back foot.

4. Davante Adams lays the path, but Puka Nacua leads the way

Puka Nacua
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Eagles will probably attempt to scheme Davante Adams out of the game, which means Nacua will be available but more importantly, the Rams' WR3 will be the chess piece to poke holes in coverage. The question is who will that player be?

5. Lane Johnson is the key to Hurts

When the Eagles pass, they use their running back to assist the right side of their offensive line. In my opinion, this is where Chris Shula needs to attack with Jared Verse and place Byron Young on the inside in a Joker-type of role.

Byron Young
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the first quarter at Niss / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Collapse the right, force Hurts to step left instead of up, and give Young and company the space and the sideline to force Hurts into bad positions.

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.