The Good and Not So Good From Rams' Win Over Titans
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams pulled away late against the Tennessee Titans to secure their second victory of the season on Sunday. With the team sitting at 2-0, it is their first undefeated start through two games since their Super Bowl-winning season of 2021.
Here's the Good and Not So Good from Sunday
The Good
Byron Young
During Young's return to his native Tennessee, the Rams' newest defensive superstar felt right at home, sacking Cam Ward twice, strip-sacking him for what would turn into the game-winning play. The Titans never took the lead again after that play.
Young was a man among boys on Sunday as he starts to cement himself as one of the best defenders in the NFL.
Darious Williams
Williams was called into action when Ahkello Witherspoon left Sunday's contest with an injury and was masterful. He was one of the Rams' best defenders with Sean McVay speaking highly about his performance.
“I thought he did a really good job yesterday. He came in, played 26 snaps and made some good progress. I thought it was a really good reflection of his maturity to be ready to go. [Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes played almost 50 snaps."
"Cobie Durant ended up playing 41 [snaps] I believe. I think it's good to be able to use those guys. I was really pleased with Forbes and with Cobie. I was really pleased with [Cornerback Darious Williams] ‘D-Will’ coming in. We're still in the midst of getting started on Philly, putting that game plan together. I think using all three of those guys will be to our benefit.”
The Defensive Front Seven
The Los Angeles Rams' front seven held the Titans in check long enough for their offense to take over, while Byron Young and Nate Landman's strip sack forced fumble into a recovery ended up being the difference.
Again Landman was a part of a game-winning turnover. Perhaps it's time to start to talk extension.
The Quick Strike Offense
While it took a while for the offense to get rolling, once the Rams stepped on the gas pedal, they could not be stopped, attacking the Titans with the pass. The Rams pushed the ball up the field repeatedly, leading to touchdown scores by Davis Allen and Davante Adams in the second half.
When in trouble, let Matthew Stafford be Matthew Stafford.
The Bad
The utilization of Tutu Atwell
Tutu Atwell was targeted once, and the pass was intercepted because for some reason, Stafford tried to loft it over a linebacker. The problem is that Atwell ran a corner route so Stafford had to throw the ball with touch as to not bullet it to the sidelines since Atwell isn't tall enough to catch it and the defender would have deflected it.
Atwell's use in the offense has been as a decoy and blocker. Atwell has the skills to make every penny on his one year extension worth it but it's hard to keep waiting for changes.
Kyren Williams and the run offense
Kyren Williams got zero penetration and had zero lanes to exploit through three quarters on Sunday. It's unclear if this is a scheme or talent issue but adjustments are needed and Blake Corum made quite the case the adjustment is more snaps for the man from Michigan.
Play Sequencing
Some of the play calls, especially during the Rams' first two trips into the red zone were just odd. A run out of shotgun on third and two? A jet sweep on fourth and one. What is the need to go horizontal if the goal is to go a few yards forward?
Maybe it's early in the season. Maybe it's part of the plan to slowly break down a defense over time, but from a simple sports writer's perspective, this offense is a Ferrari gliding on cruise control.
When the Rams decided to up the tempo, they moved the football. Something to consider. Also perhaps running the football in the red zone might help too.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE