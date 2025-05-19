Rams Would Acquire Football Genius In Potential Jalen Ramsey Trade
One of Sean McVay’s first hires as Rams head coach in 2017 was a young assistant named Ejiro Evero. As the Rams built one of the league’s best defenses en route to a pair of Super Bowl berths and the 2021 Lombardi Trophy, Evero got a 360-degree perspective of All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.
Now in his fourth season as an NFL defensive coordinator and third with the Panthers, Evero said last week that Ramsey and Hall of Famer Ronde Barber are the two smartest players he’s seen.
“Jalen Ramsey is immensely talented,” said Evero, whose name is pronounced ee-JAIR-oh ee-VAIR-oh. “One thing people don't know is he's extremely, extremely intelligent. This guy can blitz. He understands quarterback mechanics and quarterback footwork. He understands route concepts, understands what to do in the run game. He can play multiple positions. He could play corner, he'll play nickel, he'll play the dime linebacker all in the same game, and know all the responsibilities.”
Where Ramsey displays those responsibilities in 2025 is a top-of-mind question entering the NFL summer. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed April 15 that Miami is actively seeking to trade the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback. The Rams then confirmed they’ve had ongoing discussions with the Dolphins, but nothing more.
The Rams, where Ramsey spent the better part of three seasons from 2019-22, were one of the only NFL teams that did not draft a cornerback last month. So, a Ramsey reunion would make sense. But the Rams obviously aren’t the only interested team.
Ramsey’s former defensive coordinator with the Rams, Raheem Morris, is now head coach in Atlanta and reportedly interested. So are the Las Vegas Raiders, CBS insider Jonathan Jones reported last month.
But whether the Dolphins deal Ramsey to the Rams, Falcons, Raiders or any other club, he’ll need to fit under the salary-cap for both teams. His 2025 salary is $21.1 million and teams are in the process of finalizing the rookie contracts for their 2025 draft picks, so there’s still a long list of to-do items before any trade can become final.
And if he returns to the Rams, Ramsey would become one of few players in NFL history acquired by the same team in multiple trades. In mid-October 2019, the Rams acquired Ramsey from Jacksonville for first-round selections in 2020 and 2021. The steep price was one of few trades that included future first-rounders to favor the team that gave up those picks.
The Jaguars used those first-round choices to take K’Lavon Chaisson in 2020 and Travis Etienne in 2021. Jacksonville also received the Rams’ fourth-round choice in 2021. Whoever winds up with Ramsey this time will acquire one of the league’s smartest players.
“I've been so blessed to haven been around some great players throughout my career,” Evero said, “and I've never been around a great player who I would say had that high an IQ.”
