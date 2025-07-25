Watch Rams 2025 Day Two Training Camp Highlights
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took part in their second practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, working out in jerseys and shorts as the team continues with their initial phase, getting players reacclimated with the game.
Watch Day Two Practice Highlights Below
Sean McVay provided health updates on Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams on Wednesday, detailing the plans for their usage moving forward.
Q: Does Davante Adams have load management days throughout training camp?
“Oh yeah, there will be. Any of those guys that have accumulated or are going into year 10 or more, which happens to be all guys on the offensive side of the football, we'll be smart with. He needs to be able to get his work in. But, in our four-day work weeks, as far as those blocks are concerned, one of those four days we will be smart and kind of deload him or however you want to look at it. We think that's the smart thing for him to be able to peak at the right time. There'll be some other guys that fall under that, like [Offensive Lineman Rob] Havenstein, like we talked about with [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford], [Tight End] Tyler Higbee, guys like that.”
Q: What is the importance of having guys like Adams on the team?
“Yeah, it's really important. It's important for us to be able to stack days, understand that repetition is the mother of learning. We want to be able to establish a rapport. But I thought he had a great first day that was kind of in alignment with what he did in the spring and what the expectations are. But he's so receptive, he's so smart, he understands the intent of what we're trying to get done, and I’ve been really pleased, and he did an excellent job leading the way to start off.”
Q: What is Stafford doing when he isn’t out at practice?
“He was working with the training staff. To be out here on his feet… could he be out here? Yeah, but what's more beneficial for him? I probably should have been a little bit more specific as to working on the side, maybe working in the tents, things like that. So, that was according to plan. I kind of misspoke yesterday as far as working out onto the side. But, I think that's the best thing in terms of being able to strengthen, be as strong, sturdy and feel as good as he can go… as good as he can be for the time that we get him back out here on Monday.”
