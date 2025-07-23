The Best Quotes From Rams 2025 Training Camp Day One
The Los Angeles Rams had five members of their organization take the podium at training camp on Tuesday. Sean McVay, Kyren Williams, Rob Havenstein, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske spoke and here's each player's most interesting quote.
Sean McVay, when speaking about how his coaching has evolved since his first training camp, he spoke truthfully but made mention of his father who is with the team as well.
“Well, I just think the first thing is, is there's a lot of learning," said McVay. "I think you're growing and maturing as a man and that's continuously going on. But things in my life have changed in better ways. You learn from your mistakes, how you deal with people. I think you become more empathetic, have more of a heart for people. And having my wife, having a son, it's awesome to be able to have my dad around. My parents were in town this week and then my dad's around practice. We always joke if you didn't know any better, you'd think that's [Rams owner] Stan Kroenke because he walks around like he owns the team."
"But it's awesome. It's a blessing and a lot of the things where the mistakes have occurred, I think are where there's been some of the most gratifying moments that come from it, even though in those times you're like, ‘Man, it sure doesn't feel like there's anything good that's going to come of it.’ But I feel really fortunate to be in a position where I think you're enjoying it even more. I think you have a healthier perspective without being any less competitive and crazy. That’s not been a bad thing sometimes too.”
Kyren Williams spoke about what he hopes to see this season from the offense, joking around with reporters.
“Me personally, put me in at slot (laughter). Let me go work in at receiver or something," stated Williams. "But being able to see how every single individual has their own unique traits and how Coach McVay puts it all together. We have people like [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams], Puka [Nacua], Tutu [Atwell], me, [Running Back] Blake [Corum], [Tight End] ‘Higs’ [Tyler Higbee], ‘T-Ferg’ [Terrance Ferguson], Colby [Parkinson]. We’ve got people who are playmakers and who do a lot of different things differently but they’re all good. I'm just excited to see how coach does it because he's smart. He's a genius when it comes to football so it's going to be fun to see.”
Rob Havenstein, as the Rams' most senior player, spoke about the mindset of the youthful players.
“I'm 33, so yeah [laughter]," said Havenstein. "That’s a good thing because I think even with the youth that we have, it's a very mature group. The guys have played a lot of football. They have a lot of game experience. Some guys have playoff experience and all that helps you become a better player to fit into hopefully a better team. We’re still young. They’re flying around with a lot of energy that maybe some of the older guys can’t put forth, not on the field, but you know it's great to be around because it uplifts you and gets you juiced back up because this is a fun game to play.”
Braden Fiske took time to define the defensive line, a defensive line with the type of firepower that wins playoff games.
“For one, we're young. And two, we're relentless. We get after it," stated Fiske. "I think we're just hungry. We got a lot of guys that are hungry to take that next step in their career and just get after it. As a whole, as a team and as a defense, we just appreciate being able to go out there together because these things don't come often when you have a group like we have. I'm just excited to get after it with these guys. We got a really, really solid group.”
Byron Young spoke candidly about what he's learned as he enters his third NFL training camp.
“Just more about patience over the years from my first one to this one, going into year three," said Young. "The first year, I feel like I was in a rush to get everything right and be perfect. I learned from that and then going into my second camp, I kind of improved from that. But just remembering everything is not going to be perfect. You are going to make mistakes and that's the only way you can grow from it. That’s kind of what I take away from the last few years.”
