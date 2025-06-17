Rams Share Hilarious Video of Jared Verse and Byron Young
The Rams have had two rookie sensations start on the edge for them over the past two seasons in Byron Young and Jared Verse. The two men have been monsters on the defensive line, but while they're ferocious on the field, they also possess a unique sense of humor that has allowed both men to joke with each other, as documented by the Rams.
I was at OTAs and can attest this is exactly how they are with Verse constantly antagonizing Young. In fact, Kobie Turner as well always brings the energy, often yelling at Steve Avila who yells back, all in a playful way before the linemen warm up together.
Verse and Young are going to be called upon to produce for the Rams, especially as the entire Rams defense is predicated on messing up the timing of the passer.
Verse spoke about Young at his press conference three weeks ago and how he's learning to tailor his game for his teammates.
"Definitely. You’ve got to learn your ops [opportunities] before anything. You’ve got to learn [when] I can take a high rush here, or no, it’s just my job to eat the double team, or the chip’s coming my way. I’ve just got to learn to force that or try and get past that. So, you’ve got to learn your opportunities—that’s the number one thing. But then you also got to learn who you’re rushing with. Rushing with Kobie and rushing with Fiske—they’re both athletic rushers, but they rush very differently. Rushing with me and rushing with ‘BY’ [Byron Young] are two completely different things. So they have to learn the difference between us two. Now I have to learn the difference between them two. Now I’ve got to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie DE] Ty [Hamilton] and rushing with Fiske, and they have to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie OLB] Josaiah [Stewart] and rushing with me."
Young saw a slight decrease of sacks from 2023 to 2024 so he's looking to put in a career year before contract extension talks can begin.
Verse is paying attention to the little things.
"The biggest thing I realized was how many sacks—and not even just sacks but big plays—that I missed out on. Dropping in coverage, I could have done this; or rushing the pass, I could have done that. Even in the run game, a couple of times there were things where I’m a little too far inside, I’m a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play. So realizing that this really is a game of inches—whether it’s stopping the ball or actually just doing your job—there’s a couple of things I could’ve done better."
A duo on the attack in 2025.
