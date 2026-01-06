Sean McVay Details Rams' Availability For Wild Card Round

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are getting healthy at the right time. Here's what we know so far.

The Rams have yet to release updates of Jordan Whittington and Shaun Dolac, the two players who left the Arizona Cardinals game with injuries. The Rams will provide updates as soon as they get them. The Rams are still evaluating Kevin Dotson as well.

Quentin Lake and Davante Adams

Both Quentin Lake and Davante Adams are set to play this week. Adams have remained a true professional throughout his recovery process and while he has had the desire to play, he's respected the decision to keep him sidelined. Adams will get the green light, barring any issues this week. Lake stated last week that he was using the time to get reacclimated with the defense. Lake has the go.

McVay spoke on Lake's impact on the team.

“He impacts everything," stated McVay. "I think it's because of the versatility that he can play relative to different positions and allow us to get into different defensive structures. His ability to be able to cover, play the run, have perimeter control with some of the ‘RPOs’ [run-pass options] and things that people are doing in the quick element screen game."

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"He's outstanding and his production was big time. I also think, no different than what you saw from Higbee yesterday, just that energy and that swag and that presence, that gives life to others around him too. Those things do matter. How do you affect and influence positive change for the unit? Those are the types of stats that I do lean into that I think matter and I think it's a great reflection of his impact on the collective, not exclusively just what he's doing.”

Terrance Ferguson

Ferguson picked up a hamstring injury late on Friday. The Rams decided to make him inactive in order to give him some rest. Ferguson is expected to play.

“I'm hopeful, yes," stated McVay. "He got his hamstring. He had a short turnaround with the Monday night game. He accumulated a bunch of volume and felt it a little bit. He didn't actually get it, but he felt it. He's obviously a special player for us in the way that we use him. He felt it on Friday, came in Saturday and there wasn't optimism in terms of there was a possibility we could set him back, especially just knowing what we had ahead this week."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs to score a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"We erred on the side of caution with him. It worked out because getting [Tight End Tyler] Higbee back didn't leave us so shorthanded at that position. ‘Higs’ [Tyler Higbee] played a lot more snaps than we had planned, but he's a total stud and did an excellent job. We needed everything that he brought yesterday. I do think we'll get Terrance back.”

Rob Havenstein

Havenstein has been on injured reserve for most of the second half of the season and while Havenstein has remained a key influence in the locker room, it appears there's no solid plan to bring him back anytime soon. While things could change, they won't this week, barring any sudden developments.

“It's a week-to-week thing," stated McVay. "He's been a total stud about it. The way that he's led in his own way and influenced and affected this team, you just can't say enough about him in terms of the captain, the man and the glue guy that he is."

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) in the second half against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We're taking it a week at a time and I don't think anybody really can understand that everything he's pushed through and what he's put his body through throughout the course of his career and just what a total stud he is. We'll take it a week at a time with him. In the meantime, [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon has done a really nice job filling in for him.”

