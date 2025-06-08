Four Rams in Need of a Big 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams have players that whether for notoriety or financial gain, need a big 2025 season.
Make no mistake about it, despite his reputation as one of the best playmakers in the NFL and his high price tag, the Rams would have no problem saying goodbye to Davante Adams after the 2025 season if he doesn’t produce the result the franchise desires. Fortunately, Adams is the ultimate pro, and there should be no prohibiting his production this season.
For Adams himself, 2025 is about reestablishing his reputation as one of the most feared past catchers in the NFL. People often forget how good he was during his final years in Green Bay, after lackluster team performances during his stops with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.
2. Brennan Jackson
It’s quite unclear what the future holds for Brennan Jackson. Despite being a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Jackson spent most of last season inactive, characterized as a healthy scratch. Here is the unfortunate truth about the NFL and the Rams have proved it once again: nobody waits for you.
Whatever Jackson needs to do, he needs to do it quickly, as there’s a reason why the Rams selected Josaiah Stewart where they did, and considering the team has willingly let outside linebackers go in recent years, don’t be surprised if Jackson’s playing for his Rams future in 2025.
3. Kyren Williams
Despite registering back-to-back 1000-yard rushing seasons, and being one of the most influential members of the Rams over the past two years, Kyren Williams is not only playing for his future with the franchise; he’s played for his future in the NFL.
Well, regardless of what he does in 2025, he will find an opportunity to play in 2026 should he desire. The question will be where and for how much. Williams, via his representation, is currently engaged in contract extension talks, talks that have not improved dramatically since the beginning of the off-season. With each passing day, it becomes clearer that a deal will not be reached until at least the start of the regular season unless something unexpected and dramatic shifts.
Williams will have a tough battle to retain the amount of carries he typically receives, as the Rams still have third-round pick Blake Coram on the roster, and they traded up for Auburn running back Jacquez Hunter.
4. Quentin Lake
Quentin Lake is without a doubt the most important piece to the Rams' defensive puzzle. Why? Without him, who is calling the plays? Lake's ability as a player allows him to find a home as the Rams' nickelback while being a dominant force in coverage and on the line of scrimmage.
He has become a weapon that Chris Shula uses to attack various levels of the office and considering he is on the contract year, the Rams need to tie him up to a long-term extension before he follows Shula to Shula’s next big gig.
