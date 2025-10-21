Three Changes Rams Should Make During Bye Week
It is all smiles for the Los Angeles Rams, as Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes and the defense, led by pass rusher Jared Verse, secured a 35-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.
It was one of the most complete performances from the Rams this season, playing swell football in all phases that could bolster confidence entering the bye week and ahead of more tough games on the schedule. Head coach Sean McVay will take the time to evaluate his team during the downtime, which could signal changes on the horizon.
With some of the inconsistency issues Los Angeles has faced this season, here are three changes the Rams could make during the bye week.
Playing more rookies in the lineup
It didn't register until Sunday, but the Rams may have a youth movement on their hands once more. The last two seasons have been because of key rookies or second-year players making significant impacts and quality contributions. Los Angeles' 2025 draft class showcased that potential in their win over Jacksonville.
Seventh-round wide receiver Konata Mumpfield scored his first career touchdown on his second career reception, second-round tight end and Rams first pick Terrance Ferguson tallied his first career score, third-round pass rusher Josaiah Stewart secured a sack, and undrafted linebacker Shaun Dolac impressed on special teams and defense.
However, if the Rams want to continue to find consistency, playing these first-year players could be key to that, along with the playing time of running back Jarquez Hunter.
McVay's offense has struggled at times on short-yardage situations, and it seems baffling to see Hunter dressed and not see the field or be inactive for a game altogether. His balance, play strength, overall power, and explosiveness allow him to be a change-of-pace runner who could help the Rams offense in a big way. Getting him on the field could solve a problem for McVay quickly.
Another player that could transform the Rams offense is Ferguson, who is slowly but surely seeing for targets. A dramatic increase in role within the tight end room and the offense overall could expedite the production and lethality on that side of the ball.
Making a move on defense
The Rams have suffered from inadequate play at times from both their linebackers and cornerbacks. Play has improved at safety in recent weeks with Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens, and box defender Quentin Lake making significant impacts on the field.
The current group of corners and second-level defenders, even when healthy, could use an upgrade. Rams fans have been clamoring for general manager Les Snead to make a drastic move at the positions, but it has been lax in this area. Sure, Nate Landman has been sound at times, but his coverage prowess leaves much to be desired.
If the Rams feel they can reach the Super Bowl this season, making a splash trade at either linebacker or cornerback is the way to go. They have the draft capital and salary cap to pull it off, especially with plenty of young cornerbacks to choose from on the market.
Experimenting with different personnel packages
For years, the Rams have been a heavy 11 personnel team, a deployment of three wide receivers, one running back, and one tight end. McVay will change things up on occasion, playing with 12 personnel disguised as 11 personnel in certain situations and based on on-field matchup advantages or disadvantages.
As seen on Sunday in London, the Rams leaned into their deep crop of tight ends that featured a Ferguson score and Tyler Higbee's first touchdown of the season. It was a heavy dose of 12 and 13 personnel, though, the reason came from the absence of star wide receiver Puka Nacua and the Rams needing to spread the ball around.
Los Angeles has a group of tight ends who are reliable receivers and have proven effective as blockers in the run game. Utilizing heavier personnel packages would not only benefit the passing game, but also bolster the running attack, providing significant support for players like Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and potentially Hunter.
As most coaches do, McVay has a level of stubbornness to a plan, and to his credit, it tends to work out in his favor while marching to victory on most Sundays. However, he also knows how to accept change and be innovative with unique approaches. Heavier personnel packages would be a unique approach for him, but one that would lead Los Angeles to productivity in the run game.
