How the Rams Rewrote the Record Books in London Win
The Los Angeles Rams had themselves a day in a victorious effort over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Here's some of what they achieved.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford had five touchdowns on Sunday, marking the first time any player in NFL history has tossed for five scores in an International game. The last time any player threw for four touchdowns was Rams' backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022.
Stafford's and Garoppolo's stat lines from those contests read like this.
Stafford: 21/33 passing for 182 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions with a QBR of 77.2
Garoppolo: 20/29 passing for 228 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions with a QBR of 79.3.
At the end of the game, Stafford was the league leader for passing touchdowns this season at 17 through seven games. Stafford has 24 and 20 passing touchdowns in 2023 and 2024 respectfully.
Davante Adams
Adams scored three touchdowns against the Jaguars, making him the seventh highest player in NFL history with games in which he caught multiple touchdowns. It also makes Adams the highest active player with the tally.
The game was Adams' first with the Rams in which he scored multiple touchdowns, the third time he's caught three touchdowns in a game in his career, and the first time a Rams' player has caught three scores since Tyler Higbee in 2020.
At the end of the game, Adams was tied with Lions' wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown for the lead in reception touchdowns.
Their NFL Firsts
Rookies Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson achieved their NFL firsts, hauling in touchdowns against the Jaguars. Mumpfield, who scored a touchdown in preseason, was able to write his name in the NFL record books after opening the game's tally with the first score of the contest.
Ferguson would catch the game-sealing touchdown that put the Rams up 28-0 on a play action pass that Stafford fired downfield. Ferguson flashed the speed and hands that made him such a dynamic threat at Oregon.
The Defense
Nate Landman recorded his first sack as a member of the Los Angeles Rams while Jared Verse picked up his fourth sack in the last five games. Verse is .5 sacks away from eclipsing his rookie mark.
Byron Young extended his streak of regular season sacks to nine games, tying the fourth-longest streak with at least a half a sack in NFL history. Young has the longest active sack steak in the NFL. Young also owns the franchise record for consecutive games recording at least .5 sack.
