WATCH: Rams 2025 Preseason Week Three Highlights

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continue to prepare for their 2025 NFL preseason finale against the Browns in Cleveland, practicing at their Woodland Hills facility.
On Monday, following Matthew Stafford's return to practice, Sean McVay took to the podium to answer questions about his quarterback and other members of the Rams roster.
Q: Was there excitement at practice with the return of Stafford in first-team reps?
“Yeah, I think this group brings energy every day. I think that certainly was something that guys felt good about. I think what I want to make sure is let's just take it a day at a time. This represents a great opportunity that he wanted to be out there and do what he did today and then we'll see what tomorrow entails.”
Q: Is it difficult for you to contain your excitement?
“I think my job is to make sure you stay steady and even keeled, number one for Matthew, but for our group. Of course you want him to feel as good as possible and be able to lead the way, but if the circumstances don't allow that then we have a lot of confidence in [Quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] and Stetson and in our group as a whole.”
Q: How will you prioritize Stafford's recovery verses his practice time?
“I think we're just taking it a day at a time and I mean that too because what I'm not going to do is sit here and go back and forth every single day," stated McVay. "I don't think that's fair to anybody involved. That's not accurate with what's going on with the situation either. We're trying to get our hands on it. We're trying to do right by the player number one and our team, so it was good to be able to have him out there today.”
Q: What approach are you taking regarding Stafford?
“I think what's really happened is when you look at it, there were a lot of things that we had talked about at the beginning and it's gone a little bit differently than what we had planned. I think the right thing to do for everybody involved is to truly take it a day at a time. I think where I've gotten myself… I don't even want to say myself, but you set expectations. As we're getting a grasp of this… he's doing everything in his power and [SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and our group are doing everything in their power. That's where you just take it a day at a time because it's a very fluid situation that demands flexibility as well.”
