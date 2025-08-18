What I Saw From Rams Practice: Matthew Stafford's Return
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After radio silence from the Rams over the weekend, the team welcomed back quarterback Matthew Stafford to practice on Monday and Stafford, being the eager player he is, wasted no time getting back to his normal routine.
Stafford was a full participant in practice, displaying the touch and vision that has earned him the love of the fan base, returning to his OTA form, hitting Davante Adams left and right.
Stafford isn't out of the woods yet
While Stafford isn’t fully back with his throws, his reads were excellent, keeping the ball safe while throwing with anticipation.
It should also be noted that Stafford did not throw on Saturday so today was his first day back.
The Stafford to Adams connection was smooth as silk. However, it was Puka Nacua who made the big plays. Nacua was involved to a lesser degree in terms of targets, but Stafford hit Nacua at the perfect angle as Nacua took a pass to the house.
Jimmy Garoppolo had success of his own. Garoppolo, who has held down the fort in Stafford’s absence, should be credited with accelerating Stafford’s return. He kept the offense on pace in terms of their development and everyone I’ve spoken to inside the facility has the upmost respect for him.
The coaching staff in particular has been greatly appreciative of his efforts.
However, the defense won the day. They were humming as a unit with both Jared Verse and Byron Young bringing the energy from the outside.
Emmanuel Forbes was a standout at defense and with each passing day, it appears the Rams got a first round talent for pennies on the dollar. While we have yet to see Forbes in an official game this season, he was challenging players, racking up wins of his own.
Nate Landman made a perfect read on a Stafford throw to Adams, forcing a pass breakup and it appears the defense also caused a fumble. For full transparency, my line of sight was blocked during the play.
Quentin Lake had a strong pass breakup against Adams in the red zone, taking the right angle to deflect the ball before Adams could put his fingers on it.
Alaric Jackson also participated in full pads but was no contact on Monday.
