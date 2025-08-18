Sean McVay Provides Health Update on Matthew Stafford/ Rams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Monday with quarterback Matthew Stafford making his return to team activities for the first time since the team's Maui minicamp. After practice, Sean McVay provided health updates on Stafford and others.
McVay was brief about Stafford's future
“It was good to be able to have Matthew out there. He did a good job today,” McVay said. “I think there was a lot of intended information, but there’s no updates. We’re going to keep it a day, and really, a week at a time. But it’s great to be able to see him out there today, and we’ll see how this afternoon goes and tomorrow.”
McVay would double down on his "day at a time" stance, making it clear that those words were the official stance of the team. McVay would not comment if Stafford would play week one as they continue to take a slow and cautious approach with their QB1.
It should be noted that McVay has offered timelines and has been honest with reporters throughout this whole process, but it seems that as soon as he gives an update, the situation changes, and considering we only get daily reports, reports handed out before Stafford is able to go through those afternoon evaluations, it's understandable for McVay to take this position considering recent events.
"I thought he did a good job today," stated McVay on Stafford's performance. "We had 26 plays of team and he did a really nice job of managing the huddle. I thought he saw the field well, I thought he went where the ball should go, and there was some good, competitive work on both sides today."
McVay also provided updates on Alaric Jackson and Terrance Ferguson
I asked McVay about where Alaric Jackson was in his recovery.
McVay stated Jackson was doing great and that he remains on track to return. He's physically active but there's restrictions pertaining to his return to team activity.
McVay stated Jackson was in great mental and physical shape, taking his recovery seriously. He remains week to week.
Terrance Ferguson made his long-awaited return to team practice. Ferguson was limited in action but was able to put in work here and there.
