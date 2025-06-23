Will the Rams OL Improve in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams' offensive line crumbled at the worst time last season. They had been holding the dominant Philadelphia Eagles pass rush at bay for the majority of their playoff game against the Eagles, but it all came crashing down on them in one of the most important possessions of the game.
When it mattered the most, the Rams' offensive line couldn't adequately protect Matthew Stafford, and it was the reason why their comeback season ended prematurely. In 2025, will they be able to hold up against top NFL defenses, or will they fold under the pressure again?
The biggest thing to examine how effective they'll be as a unit in 2025 as opposed to 2024 is noting key additions and departures from the team. They lost Joseph Noteboom in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens, and they traded Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
Jackson is a good player, but his biggest downfall is that he can't stay healthy. The Rams traded him in what was a smart move, as it turns out that he's still dealing with an injury and could potentially be cut from the Bears due to his big contract.
Noteboom was a good player as well and while it sucks to lose him in free agency, they made up for it with some additions of their own. Most notable of their additions is their reunion with Coleman Shelton from the Bears themselves.
Shelton has experience with the Rams as he played for them before, and signing him in what will be a pivotal year for them is a good choice from Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams coaching staff. And yet, will all this equate to a better offensive line in 2025?
Unfortunately, they are already battling an uphill battle with Alaric Jackson dealing with blood clots and potentially being out for the majority, if not the entirety, of next season. He was one of the players they had to keep from going to another team, and not having him for next season will be devastating to their depth and overall success.
It's not only Jackson's injury that concerns me, but their lack of depth in general that raises an eye. They signed some veterans as backup options, but how will they hold up in crunch time? Stafford can make their job easier by getting the ball out quickly, but I think their offensive line may be the Rams' undoing in 2025.
