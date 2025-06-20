Will Stafford’s Age Catch Up to Him in 2025?
Matthew Stafford is one of the most volatile quarterbacks in the NFL. Whenever he's on fire, he can sling the ball with the best of them and have the Los Angeles Rams looking pretty as perennial contenders in the NFC.
However, his play fluctuates between one of the best and mediocrity. He can have stretches of games where he plays at an MVP-level, just for the next game for him to have lapses in judgment, and make mistakes which are avoidable.
Still, the Rams wouldn't have reached the peaks they've reached without Stafford. He's responsible for the ridiculous season Cooper Kupp had in 2021, as well as carrying the Rams' 2025 season atop his shoulders.
Sean McVay and the rest of the top brass of the Rams organization placed much faith in Stafford's play and hoped that he wouldn't regress, which is why they signed Davante Adams in the first place. They're hoping he'll continue to play at an elite pace, and even if his age catches up to him a little bit, Adams is there to make his job easier.
Stafford is at a much better place than Aaron Rodgers was last season, and Adams helped Rodgers have some good games in the midst of all the chaos that was the New York Jets in 2024. Stafford also has the added benefit of experience in McVay's offense, as well as a secondary star he trusts in Puka Nacua.
Cody Benjamin, sports writer for CBS Sports, put all starting quarterbacks in tiers, and Stafford headlines the second tier, noting how his age is a legitimate question mark and preventing him from entering the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL.
"Big No. 9 was maybe the toughest to place of all quarterbacks. When he's on, he's a game-changer, using a rocket arm and super savviness to elevate Sean McVay's already-potent Los Angeles Rams attack. The concern lies with the mileage; issues of durability or streakiness have a tendency to intensify this deep into a career", said Benjamin.
I don't think Stafford will begin to regress just yet, but this may be the Rams' last chance to win with him still being a top quarterback in the NFL. If he manages to stay healthy, he'll lead the Rams to another deep playoff run, which hopefully will result in another championship being brought to the city of Los Angeles.
