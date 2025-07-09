The Rams' Have Had Several Historically Great Players
The Los Angeles Rams have had several of the best players in National Football League history suit up for them over the years. The Rams have more than a few players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They likely have one more on the way relatively soon.
One of the most pivotal players from the Rams' most recent Super Bowl team was defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Donald was the most dominant defensive tackle for many of his seasons in the league.
Mark Stolte of the Pro Football Network recently assembled his list of the best football players in the league over the past 25 years. He ranked Donald as one of the two best defensive tackles of the past quarter century, along with defensive tackle Warren Sapp.
"This was easily one of the top three or four no-brainer picks, and as the asterisk next to his name indicates, Jacob and I completely agreed on it," Stolte said.
"At his peak, Aaron Donald ranks as the third-greatest defensive player in NFL history. If we were judging based on overall career, I might bump him up to second — or even first. But when comparing primes alone, I still give the slightest edge to J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor."
Stolte noted that Donald had a career most players could only dream of, as he was one of the best players in the league for nearly his entire tenure with the Rams.
"Donald only ever had two seasons in his career when he wasn’t a first-team All-Pro. This includes, of course, his three Defensive Player of the Year awards, which are tied for the most ever with Taylor and Watt," Stolte said.
"His 111 sacks in his career are an absolute absurdity considering he spent a lot of his time on the interior defensive line switching from three tech to nose and then back outside as an edge rusher. This versatility is another thing that separates him from other elite, Hall of Fame-level talents in the NFL."
"The Rams are still on the hunt for a defensive player who can consistently impact the game for years to come. It appears Jared Verse may develop into that player after winning the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year Award last season.
