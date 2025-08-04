Sean McVay Names Biggest 2025 Rams Training Camp Standouts
The Los Angeles Rams are fully into team preparations as they look to finalize their roster over the next few weeks before taking on the Houston Texans on the NFL's 2025 opening weekend.
Over the course of the team's two-week training camp, the Rams have had several players make strides in performance, standing out from the pack. Sean McVay spoke about those players on Sunday.
“It’s hard for me to single one guy out," stated McVay. "You’ve seen the usual cast of characters do an excellent job. I certainly notice [Defensive End] Kobie Turner, even though he hasn't been out here the last couple days. He and [Linebacker] Jared Verse have been stable guys. Braden Fiske, you've seen [Defensive Tackle] Poona Ford, [Outside Linebacker] Byron Young. I've really felt our front make their presence felt. Nate Landman is a guy that's done an excellent job. [Safety] Quentin Lake seems like he's always around the football. I think all of our corners led by [Assistant Head Coach and Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey Pleasant have done a really good job. Then offensively, I could name a bunch of guys. [Wide Receiver] Davante Adams really shined yesterday and then you see [Wide Receiver] Puka Nacua make incredible plays and Kyren. We feel really fortunate that a lot of guys are doing what they're supposed to do. It's hard for me to highlight one guy individually and that's what I love about this. It's the greatest team sport there is and I really love this team.”
I back McVay's words wholeheartedly, with Braden Fiske having an impressive camp in particular. Fiske's game looks smooth and it's clear he's playing off his teammates differently, modifying his attack based on who's next to him on the inside, whether it's Kobie Turner or Poona Ford while wrecking havoc with whomever is on the outside.
Kevin Dotson even sang his praised on Sunday.
“He's one of the guys that you give him that information of what he's doing," stated Dotson. "He changes it the next play. It's not going to happen again. He likes to transform himself. Even from last year he was more of a wild guy in his rush. Now he has more tempo [and he’s] thinking about what he’s going to do before he does it. He's just a smart guy. He just keeps building on top of what he did last year, and you can feel it.”
