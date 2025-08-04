WATCH: Rams Sean McVay 2025 Training Camp Day Ten Presser
LOS ANGELES, Ca. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams completed their final practice of training camp, completing what has been an intense two weeks filled with ten practices that has prepped the roster for the upcoming physical toll of preseason and the regular season.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Saturday, Rams head coach Sean McVay answered questions from the media following practice.
Q: What advice do you have for Jaguars head coach Liam Coen?
"Oh yeah. [Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach] Liam and I talk a lot and I think it's about leaning on the people around you and don't feel like you have to have all the answers," stated McVay Make sure that you do a great job of being able to delegate to the great people that you've surrounded yourself with. Liam knows way more than I knew when I first got the job so he's way ahead of the curve like all these other guys that are getting their opportunities to go do their thing. So, they won't make the same mistakes I did.”
Q: Could you speak on Konata Mumpfield's impact?
“He's doing a great job. I think you're right. You see him making a lot of plays. He's a mature rookie. He’s a guy that is wired to be able to separate. I think he's catching the football really well. He's really smart and conscientious. He’s moving around, can do a lot of different things but you're right. He's one of the guys that has really shined with some of those younger guys. He continues to be able to just answer the bell with the opportunities that he's gotten. And [Quarterback] Stetson's [Bennett IV] done a nice job being able to get the football to him but been really pleased with him. He’s doing a heck of a job.”
Q: What is the impact of having Aaron Donald at practice?
“His impact is instrumental. We're able to use him when you're referencing all the things that we want to be about, what he's been, what he represents as a man, how he went about it the right way with his work ethic, the way that he enjoyed competing, the mindset he had, the energy that he brought every single day. He epitomizes everything and then he still stays connected. He is really special to me. He's really special to this place and his impact is so significant and so when he comes around, it sure means a lot. When he speaks guys certainly listen.”
