Which Three Rams Rookies Could Start By Week 18?
When playing for the Los Angeles Rams, the expectation as a young player is that you may get a chance to start sooner rather than later. The team has been adamant on allowing their players to grow on the field and utilizing their strengths over their weaknesses.
Players such as Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, and Kamren Kinchens have seen significant playing time early in their careers while emerging as key cogs on their respective sides of the ball. The 2025 Rams draft class could offer some of the same results.
Six of their draft picks are of players who have a path to starting at some point in the next 24 to 36 months. However, I view three of them as legitimate options to start by the end of the 2025 season.
Terrance Ferguson, tight end
It's fair to start off with the obvious choice of the three players that will be listed here. Ferguson is a talented rookie out of Oregon with room to grow in all facets, but is already a quality route runner and pass-catcher to become a reliable target in the Rams offense this season.
Tyler Higbee is already slated to start Week 1 as the team's franchise-great tight end. However, Ferguson is the future at the position and could see a quick rise similar to former second-round draft pick, Buffalo Bills' Dalton Kincaid. Look for Ferguson to be a starter by the end of the regular season.
Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr., linebacker
The Rams fifth-round draft pick became a favorite selection the moment he was taken. Paul is a player who plays much bigger than his 6-foot, 220-plus-pound frame suggests. He will play physical against the run, and despite his lack of elite size, he uses it to his advantage as a bulldog at MIKE linebacker.
Head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula could push Paul onto the field sooner rather than later, and it wouldn't be surprising if he is starting as soon as the first month of the season. Either way, this is a good choice for a rookie to be playing significant snaps late in the season.
Konata Mumpfield, wide receiver
This might be a hot take, but Mumpfield has a decent shot at being the starting slot receiver for the Rams if he improves his ball skills. He is already a starting-level route runner and separator that can thrive inside and could take snaps away from Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell.
While he may be just a developmental player at the moment, the opportunity may arise late in the season against high-end opponents where McVay may need Mumpfield's skill set to change the pace of the offense and potentially evolve into a starting talent.
