Tough Schedule Will Be Rams' Major 2025 Obstacle
The Los Angeles Rams play the toughest schedule in the NFC West this season as a result of winning the division crown last season.
According to Fox Sports' Chris Broussard, the fact that the Rams' typical challenger for the title, the San Francisco 49ers, are playing a fourth-place schedule, is enough for him to crown them as 2025 NFC West winners.
Since Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan became head coaches back in 2017, they have competed for eight division crowns, with McVay winning four, Shanahan winning three, and Pete Carroll owning the only other title.
“San Francisco, this is my real tape," stated Broussard on an episode of Fox Sports' First Things First. "I move them up. I gave up two tiers. San Francisco is going to win. Yes. I’m saying it right now the NFC West.”
The 49ers made massive changes to their coaching staff and roster, bringing back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator and promoting Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator.
The 49ers also gave Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner extensions this offseason.
“They do have some pretty good weapons with Aiyuk being back,” Broussard said. “Christian McCaffrey’s back and then Jauan Jennings, who took a big jump last year.”
Broussard also stated that he expected bigger things in 2025 from Ricky Pearsall.
Broussard also expressed that Isaac Guerendo could factor for the 49ers as well.
“You still got Fred Warner,” Broussard said. “You still got Nick Bosa. They got some young guys that play it last year. I think they will be better and more experienced.”
While that is true, the 49ers said goodbye to Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, and Talanoa Hufanga this offseason. The 49ers also used their draft to load up on defense, and while that's great, the 49ers are projected to start several inexperienced players.
However, Broussard got to the main point in his argument.
“They have the easiest schedule.”
The 49ers have the weakest schedule in the division due to their last-place finish in 2024. It should also be noted that history is on the Rams' side.
In 2019, the 49ers lost in the Super Bowl. In 2020, they finished in fourth place in the NFC West. In 2021, they lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship, going on to win Super Bowl LVI.
In 2023, the 49ers lost the Super Bowl. In 2024, they finished in fourth place. So what does that mean for 2025?
Take Broussard's points as you will, but at the end of the day, the division will likely be divided by a margin of two games at most, and considering the Rams and 49ers play each other twice, those are the games people need to be talking about when deciding the division.
