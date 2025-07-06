Can The Rams' Find the Next Von Miller?
The Rams love to make mid-season acquisitions. Players like Dante Fowler Jr, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller have helped take the Rams to new heights and with Hendrickson's time running out in Cincinnati, Hendrickson may be on the short list of players the Rams may be willing to bring on as an expensive half-year rental.
Hendrickson currently has an $18.6 million dollar cap hit, an amount that keeps the Rams' healthily in the green and with only one year remaining on his deal, the Rams would be able to depart from Hendrickson without any long term financial commitments.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler updated Hendrickson's recent contract situation, a situation that could lead to him missing time during training camp.
“It’s been a little sticky for sure, but they have resumed talks in recent weeks,” Fowler said. “They have been in communication, that is a good sign. It has not led to a deal as of yet, but Cincinnati’s plan all along has been to sign and extend their three top stars – Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson.”
“They got the two done. They know they need this guy. 17.5 sacks, he was carrying that defense at times last year. This is a process with a team that doesn’t give a lot of guaranteed money beyond year one, typically, or how they structure their signing bonuses.”
“He wants more long-term security. This is not a year-to-year proposition for him. He is 30 years old, yes, but he feels he has earned big-time money on a multi-year extension.”
Every team in the NFL wants Hendrickson but very few general managers are in a position to trade draft capital for him, just to extend him to a massive deal, especially when he's set to be a free agent in less than a year.
So the Rams are going to have to gamble that the Bengals cheap out and that this scenario plays out into the season. The Rams are also going to have to bet that the Bengals are out of playoff contention.
If those scenarios add up, it would likely cost the Rams a third-round pick plus an extra day three pick to eclipse the compensation pick the Bengals would be entitled to.
Then the Rams would gain an elite sack artist who could easily play on the inside and outside for a few months. Keep in mind, Fowler Jr helped the Rams win the 2019 NFC Championship Game and Miller won Super Bowl LVI so there's precedent.
