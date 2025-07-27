This Player Has Impressed Rams' HC Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams have the roster pieces to compete with any and every team they will play this upcoming season. Matthew Stafford's return solidified the Rams' quarterback position, much like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua solidify the Rams' group of wide receivers.
Los Angeles is set at many positions on offense.
Following training camp, McVay noted that the Rams' running backs have been productive. He expressed confidence in the Rams' running backs, as they each excel at different things.
"They've been good. I think that running back room as a whole. [Running back] Kyren [Williams] has been outstanding. I think he looks explosive. He’s got this great energy that everybody thrives off of. I think he's really understanding how to really be able to set the example with his play and with the way that he goes about his daily rhythm. I've been super impressed with him," McVay said.
Although Williams has had a solid offseason, he will have competition this upcoming season, as the Rams believe they have two quality running backs on their roster. Williams must find a way to improve this offseason, following a slight dip in performance last season.
McVay credited Rams running back Blake Corum with a solid first week of camp. He believes the talented back is more comfortable within the system.
"Blake's done a great job. You can see he's more and more comfortable. He had the forearm injury at the end of the year last year, but he has been great. What I think is really cool is whether you're talking about a Jordan Whittington, Blake Corum, or Kyren Williams, you don't bet against these guys," McVay said.
"These guys are going to figure it out. They're mentally and physically tough people. They're resilient. They've shown consistent instances of being able to respond, but also to stay humble through the good times. Those are the kinds of guys we're looking for.”
Los Angeles has assembled one of the best offensive rosters in the National Football League. If Matthew Stafford and the Rams' passing game can get in synch, and Williams can get the Rams' ground gam going, the Rams will be very difficult to stop this upcoming season.
