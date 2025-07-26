This Rams Veteran Needs a Strong Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams will eventually have to make a few difficult decisions. Their recent draft haul could prompt a change on the offensive side of the ball. Although it is still early, the Rams may already have an idea of which way they are leaning regarding certain players.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently listed a few players from around the league who could lose their starting roles. He listed Rams tight end Tyler Higbee as one of those players.
"Higbee has enjoyed some big moments for the Rams with Sean McVay, but the tight end is turning 33 this season and has been beaten up in his career. Returning from his 2023 playoff knee injury last year, Higbee had to gear up late in the regular season before making a strong impact in Los Angeles' two playoff games. But the Rams are thinking long term, and they just drafted his potential replacement, Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson, in Round 2," Edholm said.
"Ferguson is a highly athletic and natural pass catcher who lacks Higbee’s blocking prowess but appears to be more explosive in the passing game at this point. McVay showed a little more willingness to use multiple tight ends late last season, and Higbee could be a big part of the 2025 picture if he can stay healthy. Rookie tight ends also can develop slower than expected. But the Rams appear downright giddy about Ferguson, and Higbee’s durability remains a potential worry."
Earlier this offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay provided an update on how things are progressing for Ferguson in his first offseason in the National Football League. So far, McVay likes what he has seen.
“Terrance has been good. Really, today was the first day that we could do 11-on-11. These guys got here a couple weeks ago, seen a guy that's been really attentive in meetings, got a really good feel,” McVay said.
Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur echoed a similar sentiment. However, LaFleur stressed that it is still early in the process.
"Really, it's routes on air, and then what we saw today, which is a limited body of work, but just been really impressed with him and really the rookie class as a whole. Our vets have done a good job welcoming these guys with open arms, but looking forward to seeing him just continue to take it a step at a time. (Tight Ends Coach Scott) “Scooter” Huff does a great job with our tight ends. So far, so good," LaFluer said.
