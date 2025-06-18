What Was the Rams’ Greatest Blunder in Franchise History?
Throughout an NFL franchise's history, there are bound to be moments where they mess up or fans may even wanna forget. That same rule applies to the Los Angeles Rams, who have had their fair share of mistakes and forgettable moments throughout the years.
For example, I'm sure if given a chance to do it all over again, Sean McVay would've figured out a way to score more than three points in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.
Another example is as recent as going back to last season, and rewinding the clock so Kyren Williams doesn't fumble and give the ball to the Philadelphia Eagles, or the offensive line holds up for just a few seconds longer, and Matthew Stafford can dish out a pass to end the game with a walk-off touchdown.
There are plenty of moments in any given season where if things had gone just a little bit differently, they could ve altered the course of NFL history. That brings up the question: What is the most regrettable moment for the Rams in their franchise history?
Bryan DeArdo is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he set out to answer this question for every NFL team in an article he published. For the Rams, he had plenty of options, but he chose their Super Bowl XIV loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the one fatal mistake that sealed their fate.
"Vince Ferragamo, a backup who led the Rams to the Super Bowl following Pat Haden's late-season injury, outplayed eventual game MVP Terry Bradshaw for most of Super Bowl XIV. But with the Rams trailing the Steelers 24-19 late in the game, Ferragamo made his only mistake when he forced a pass through the middle of the Steelers defense that was intercepted by Jack Lambert deep in Pittsburgh territory", said DeArdo.
What makes this loss even more tragic is that they were on the verge of winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history, while the Steelers were in the middle of their dynasty. This would've been one of the best underdog wins if they managed to pull it off, especially considering they had to rely on their backup quarterback.
"Making matters worse was that Ferragamo missed a wide-open Billy Waddy, who was left uncovered on a post pattern. The Steelers put the game away on their ensuing possession and went on to win 31-19".
The Rams are hoping to avoid any mistakes like these if they make it back to another Super Bowl in 2025, which I believe they can.
