Rams' Stafford Will Have Plenty on Line vs. Lions
Every time the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions face off, it's one of the most entertaining games of the season. The Rams began their 2024 season on the road against the Lions, which they lost in overtime.
In 2025, they'll be able to get their revenge on the Lions as they are set to face off against one another in week 15. This will now be the third consecutive year that the Rams and Lions play against each other, and the Lions have emerged victorious both times, in the regular season and playoffs.
This time it's different, as the Lions will have to contend with a roaring Los Angeles crowd as they stay at home to play against one of the fiercest competitors in the NFC. Coincidentally, the last time the Rams won against the Lions was in 2021, when they beat them at home.
These two teams were in wildly different places then than they are now, with the Lions just starting to emerge as contenders and the Rams on their way to winning a Super Bowl. In 2025, both of these teams have something to prove in this late-season matchup.
For the Rams, this will be a critical matchup as it's a few weeks before the playoffs against a team that will likely be in the playoffs, so this will be a test for their entire roster to see if they're ready for the big moment.
Specifically, this game means a lot to Matthew Stafford, as this may be one of the last opportunities to play against his former team. He's never been so close to retirement before, and I'm sure he'd like to stick to his old team one more time before leaving the NFL as a player.
For the Lions, one thing to monitor will be how much their wide receiver Jameson Williams is involved in their offense. The 2022 first-round draft pick is entering the last year of his rookie contract, and the Lions are expecting a big year from him in 2025.
The Rams don't have the best secondary in the NFL, and if their additions to stop the run game hold true, Jared Goff and the Lions will be looking to exploit their defensive backs. Goff will also be motivated to play better in this matchup as it's his first game back in Los Angeles against the Rams.
