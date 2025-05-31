Sean McVay Gives an Update on Kyren Williams’ Contract Extension
The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed the play of Kyren Williams ever since he was drafted in 2022. He's been an efficient part of their run game, with his physicality shining through and being hard to take down on just one tackle.
He doesn't usually make mistakes with the ball in his hands and fights for every yard after initial contact. He's steadily improved each year he's been with the Rams, and that culminated in a successful season last year.
In 2024, he carried the ball 316 times for 1,299 yards for an average of 4.1 yards per possession. Additionally, he ran for 14 touchdowns, with his longest run going for 30 yards, and in total, ran for 85 first downs last year.
This was the best year of his career, and it was due to him getting the ball a lot more than in previous years. Unfortunately, that means the number of mistakes he committed went up as well, fumbling the ball five times last season.
Williams is entering the last year of his contract, and it'll be important in deciding whether or not he remains a part of the Rams organization for much longer. Sean McVay gave an update on his potential contract extension.
"Yeah, I think first of all, (agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) been outstanding. I think the dialogue has been really healthy, and the one thing about these negotiations is trying to be able to figure out, alright, where is that?
That line fits what everybody wants to be able to get done. And we all know how much we love Kyren. Drew's got a responsibility. I think his communication's been excellent, and Kyren has been the same stud that we know, great demeanor, great willingness to come out here to work, to be able to get better.
He's been great in terms of our communication. It means a lot just because you don't minimize those things; they are real, and those are real things that guys have to navigate. You want to make sure that you're asking the right questions, giving them opportunities to be able to give you that feedback, and just keep the communication lines open. Hopefully, we'll see where this goes, but I think it's been really healthy and positive progress for sure.”
Williams may have the starting position locked up for now, but there's no guarantee it'll stay that way. They drafted Blake Corum last year, who has a similar skillset to Williams, as well as drafting Jarquez Hunter this year. He'll have to continue improving and remain diligent if he wants to continue to be a part of the Rams.
