Top Five Storylines For Rams Entering Training Camp
The Rams have reported to training camp and are embarking on what could be their finest season as an organization since their return to Los Angeles.
However, in order to achieve such lofty ambitions, the team has to answer many questions about their roster and coaching staff. With that being said, here are the five top storylines that will define training camp.
1. The Rams and Kyren Williams. Williams, the consummate professional, is engaged in potential extension talks with the Rams, but as progress has yet to be made where both sides see an equitable solution, Williams' looming deal and what he might do to engineer it's finalization will be under close observation.
Williams will have an opportunity to address his contract concerns to the media if he so chooses, and while he hasn't signaled anything regarding a lack of participation, two options, the hold-out and hold-in, are at his disposal should he have any desires to play hardball.
He could also just ball out and show the Rams what they risk losing for free, the path he appears to be currently on.
On top of that, this will be the first time anyone has seen Jarquez Hunter in pads. If he's as good as advertised, will that play into contract negotiations?
2. Are the Rams able to win without Matthew Stafford? In case of the ultimate emergency where Jimmy Garoppolo has to go in for an injured Stafford, will the Rams be able to produce a winning effort? While the Rams will go as far as Stafford takes them, the team is too big for one man's absence to mean immediate failure.
Garoppolo would require a change to the offensive scheme with a strong running approach that would naturally open up the passing lanes Garoppolo prefers to throw. Will the Rams be able to win again off the back of Kyren Williams and company?
Most importantly, when called upon, will Garoppolo be able to make the critical throw?
3. The Secondary. Sean McVay made it clear, he loves his guys and he believes the Rams secondary does not need reinforcements nor is it built to fail. This is the Rams' statement. Our defensive line leads the way, but Chris Shula needs absolute missiles in coverage.
He needs guys that can fire off the line with reckless abandon, screaming towards the quarterback and while he may not have the best "coverage" guys, they cover enough to stop a passing attack under continual pressure.
But that will be the story. Will the secondary get enough pressure on quarterbacks, either through blitzing or assisting the defensive line with tight coverage.
The question will be when the Rams can't get home, how will they hold up? Will they make the big play? Will the young guns step up?
4. Which draft picks will impress?
Terrance Ferguson, Josaiah Stewart, Jarquez Hunter, Ty Hamilton, Pooh Paul Jr, and Konata Mumpfield await at the precipice. They made it through the mountain, and the NFL is here. With glory within grasp, which rookie will shine?
5. Who is the Rams training camp darling?
Which unexpected player will separate himself from the rest of the roster? The Rams love their UDFA players and there were already certain risers in OTAs. Now this is where the rubber meets the road. This is full-contact football. Who hits and who folds?
