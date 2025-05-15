Rams 2025 Schedule: Game-By-Game Predictions
The Rams' 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and thus here are my win-loss predictions for the season.
Week 1: vs. Houston Texans: W
The Rams' rookies will get to make their official debut at home. While CJ Stroud and Nico Collins remain dangerous, the Texans are still rebuilding their offensive line and thus, the Rams' defense should feast.
Week 2: @ Tennessee Titans: W
Let's be real. If the Rams lose this game, they're in trouble.
Week 3: @ Philadelphia Eagles: W
The Eagles have been known to get exposed early in the season and the Rams have designed their entire roster to defeat the Eagles. However, this game can easily go the other way.
Week 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts: W
Rams welcome one of the worst quarterback rooms to Los Angeles. Enough said.
Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF): W
The Rams have excelled in their recent appearances on Thursday Night Football and will continue to do so against a 49ers team still trying to find themselves.
Week 6: @ Baltimore Ravens: L
Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and cross country travel will be a bit too much.
Week 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars (in London): W
The Rams may be returning to London for the first time in six years, a place the Jaguars visit annually, but the Jaguars' roster is not yet up to par with Los Angeles.
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: vs. New Orleans Saints: W
The actual worst quarterback room makes their way to Los Angeles. That's all.
Week 10: @ San Francisco 49ers: L
Sweeping the 49ers is hard, doing it in consecutive years is near impossible,
Week 11: vs. Seattle Seahawks: W
Sam Darnold is behind a worse offensive line with fewer weapons than the one he had with Minnesota. It's gonna be a feast for the Rams' defense.
Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF): W
If this were a non-primetime game, perhaps the Buccaneers could surprise a Rams team known for committing a random Sunday afternoon let down but on Sunday night, it's Rams all the way.
Week 13: @ Carolina Panthers: L
This feels like a trap game, nothing else.
Week 14: @ Arizona Cardinals: W
The Rams make a final push towards the playoffs with a last second win in the desert.
Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions: W
The Lions have new coordinators, and the Rams have revenge on the mind. Stafford throws for 300+ yards in what could be his final game against his former team.
Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks (TNF): W
The Rams clinch the NFC West in the Pacific Northwest.
Week 17: @ Atlanta Falcons (MNF): W
Sean McVay and DC Chris Shula show another Rams-affiliated staff on the East Coast why the Rams continue to have success despite coaching turnover.
Week 18: vs. Arizona Cardinals: L
The Rams bench their starters in the season finale.
Final record: 13-4
