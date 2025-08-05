Socia Media Reacts to Rams' Kyren Williams Extenison
The Los Angeles Rams gave starting running back Kyren Williams a contract extension Tuesday morning. The Rams and Williams have been looking to get a deal done this offseason, and it finally happening. Williams was the workhorse for this Rams offense last season and his value to the team is huge. The Rams know that, and that is why they had to get this deal done before the start of the season.
Williams is coming off his best season as a Ram. Head coach Sean McVay went his way last season, and Williams answered the call. Now in 2025, he is looking to be a big part of the offseason once again, and this deal is good for everyone involved.
This deal has social media buzzing.
"Just in: Rams RB Kyren Williams reached an agreement on a three-year, 33 million extension, including $23 million guaranteed. per Drew and Jason Rosenhaus," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
"Happy Kyren Williams is Back, and the Price is Right. He plays with heart. He’s gonna shine. Let’s get this Super Bowl," said one Rams fan.
"Well-deserved extension. Kyren Williams broke out last season and proved he can be a key piece in the Rams’ offense. Still room to grow, but the potential is real," added a fan.
"Kyren Williams has been our main redzone TD getter and also a guy that can get 30 carries in back to back weeks. he's not elite elite but he's always been a solid rb. we got him for a pretty good deal. one of my favs," added another fan.
"He rushed for a career-high 1,299 yards and 14 TD's on 316 carries, while also adding 34 catches for 182 yards and two more scores in Sean McVay’s offense. Kyren Williams extension makes him the 7th highest-paid RB in the NFL based on new money per year," added another Rams fan.
"Kyren Williams getting paid is great, he can do everything you possibly want someone to do in that position, but everybody knows he needs to take better care of the football."
The Rams are set up nice on the offense side of the ball. They are going all in this season and are a top contender to come out of the NFC. They proved it by getting this deal done.
