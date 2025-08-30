What Special Trait Makes Rams a Top-Tier Franchise
After being narrowly eliminated from the postseason by a Philadelphia Eagles team with more talent than them, the Los Angeles Rams are determined to field a team that can better compete with the Eagles or any of the other top teams in the league.
The Rams Are Among the Best of the Best
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently ranked teams around the National Football League by tiers. He ranked the Rams as a team in the top tier. The Rams joined the Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions.
"Stafford, who returned to practice after working through a back injury last week, threw 15 touchdowns and only one interception in the final nine games last season, including the playoffs. Los Angeles' 19-4 record from December through February in his starts since he joined the Rams in 2021, including the playoffs, is the best in the NFL," Podell said.
"Being able to add former All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to line up opposite Puka Nacua is an embarrassment of riches, and the Rams might have the best talent along their defensive line outside of the New York Giants."
Following training camp, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur noted what he has seen from Nacua during the offseason and training camp. Nacua is undoubtedly one of the most critical players on the Rams' roster.
“I think it's just a continuation of what I said earlier. I just think he looks sharper in what he's doing. One of his superpowers has been his hands. He attacks it so much sometimes when he doesn't need to on some of these screens and stuff that we have to pull him back. It’s part of what he does. He sees ball, he goes and gets the ball," LaFleur said.
There’s just a little fine tuning and those kinds of things. Those are easy fixes. Those are fixes you want to make. For him, it's getting himself ready, taking it one day at a time, getting a rapport with these quarterbacks and being in the best physical and mental shape that he can be in along with these other guys going into Week one."
“He’s always been a leader within his own. He very socially aware too. Being a young guy, you just get in where you fit in a little bit. Ultimately when you play the way he does, people are going to look up to you whether it be in the stands and the fans that he has, rightfully so, and then obviously the players going into year three. I don't want to get too much of what goes on in the meeting room, but I know he runs the remote a little bit and that’s because he’s gotten more and more comfortable and more and more leadership. But he’s always had that personality that people are going to go to, I guess you could say. I’m just pleased with where he’s at.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!