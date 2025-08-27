Do the Rams Have the Best Quarterback Situation in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams undoubtedly have to be at least somewhat concerned about the overall health of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who recently missed time in the preseason due to back issues. Father Time is undefeated and is catching up to Stafford.
However, Los Angeles believes they have prepared adequately at the quarterback position.
McVay's High Praise
Following training camp, McVay shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo and how he fits into the team's plans this upcoming season.
McVay made it more than evident how he felt about the veteran quarterback, stating not only that he thinks Garoppolo is the NFL's best backup quarterback, but also that he believes Garoppolo is a starting-caliber quarterback in the league.
“There’s no doubt in my mind he is a starting quarterback in this league, and I think he’ll get a chance to be able to do that again and show, you know, Week 18 last year, right? Yeah, I mean, but you look at what he did in that game, right? Seattle’s an upper-echelon defense, and he did a heck of a job of giving us a chance to almost pull that thing off, and that’s who he is, and he’s done a great job,” McVay said.
“He did a great job yesterday to start handling the walkthrough really well, and so I feel really fortunate that we can make a decision where let’s be smart with Matthew because you have such a capable player in Jimmy that is going to allow us to continuously push the team in the direction. We want, even though we know there’s nothing like Matthew, having Jimmy has been a real blessing.”
McVay was not far off, as Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked Garoppolo the second-best backup quarterback in the league. Garoppolo's years of quality experience and productive play at a high level warrant the benefit of the doubt.
"There's a reason Los Angeles declined to let Garoppolo take any snaps this preseason; he might be in for a sizable role if Stafford, 37, can't stay upright after a summer plagued with back issues. Fortunately, this isn't his first rodeo. Sure, he may be dependent on a strong supporting cast. But multiple big-game runs with the rival San Francisco 49ers have him equipped," Benjamin said.
