Watch Rams 2025 Day One Training Camp Highlights

LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took part in their first practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, working out in jerseys and shorts as the team gets reacclimated with football.
Sean McVay detailed some of the procedures the Rams are going to institute for training camp this year on Tuesday, modifying their schedule to fit the needs of the team.
Q: What will Matthew Stafford’s modified approach to training camp look like?
“That would probably represent something along the lines of, if you look at our four-day blocks, one of those four days, he would be off. And we’ll do that with a couple other veteran players as you look at the totality of the amount of work that we’ll get in. And really when you are saying, ‘Hey, it’s as important as anything to get as healthy and ready to go for week one as we possibly can.’ Some of those guys that have a lot more experience, that’s where you’re balancing that hey, you got to work. I think growth does demand a discomfort in terms of setting those right calluses, but not unnecessarily pushing the envelope from a sports performance perspective where guys feel worn down before you’ve even played one of these 17 that you’re guaranteed. But one of the four days to answer your question. Sorry for all the unnecessary ‘BS’ there.”
Q: How does Jimmy Garoppolo’s approach as a backup differ from other backup QBs?
“Well, what I think's great is it doesn't. What I've noticed from him is consistency, steadiness. There’s a lot of confidence that I think's been earned. He's going into year 12, sometimes people forget how much experience he's accumulated. He’s just got this great vibe about himself that, whether it's leading the scout team or whether that's stepping in and leading the offense if we're giving Matthew a day off. I think going back, consistency would be the answer. But this is a guy that even though he is in that role here, he knows what he is and where he stands in the pecking order where there's no doubt in my mind, he's one of the… he's a real quarterback and I've got a lot of belief in him. And I feel really fortunate that we've got Matthew and then somebody as unique as Jimmy that these situations with Matthew, I'm circling back with what you asked earlier, don't worry about Matthew because of his experience."
"And I also know that, Matthew is so unique and special, but when you have a quality player like Jimmy that can step in, now you don't feel like the team is totally punished either. And that's a big deal to me that allows a freedom to be best for Matthew because you don't feel like you're punishing the team. Whereas, we've been in some situations and scenarios where the drop off is so drastic and so significant that now it's hurting our ability to move forward like what we want to be able to do. And by no means am I saying that… we know how special Matthew is, but it's a blessing to have a player like Jimmy to be able to come in and he'll do an excellent job. There is a lot of confidence that his teammates have in him and it's really cool to watch the reverence and respect he has from Matthew and their relationship and even watching Matthew mentor both of those guys, and [QB] Stetson [Bennett], it's a special quarterback room and Matthew leads the way, but Jimmy…I'm really glad that he came back.”
