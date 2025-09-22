Ram Digest

Rams' McVay Reviews Brutal Eagles Loss

The Los Angeles Rams head coach spoke candidly on what happened in Philadelphia

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back to work on Monday with head coach Sean McVay answering questions from reporters. Here's the latest.

Injuries

The Rams had no injuries of significance in week three. Steve Avila is making good progress as he works to return from an ankle injury.

McVay reflects on loss

McVay made things clear. He coaches to win games and he could've been better. However, despite the loss, McVay has remained positive and stated he loves what he's seeing from his team. He sees the fire and resolve within the organization, something he credits to the individual character of each member of the Rams.

Sean McVay
I asked him about the mental toughness regarding this team, specifically if it's nature or nurture. McVay stated that when it comes to building a culture, a culture is nothing without the individuals and he would continue to praise the people above all.

Blocked Kicks

McVay blamed no one and made no excuses for the blocked kicks. McVay stated his team didn't execute, the Eagles have talented and tall defenders, dating back to his experiences coaching against Fletcher Cox, something he did often with the Washington Commanders, and that their protection teams' pad levels were too high.

My Takeaways

Here are my thoughts about what Sean McVay said and I'll dive into the topics in other stories but here are the quick hits.

Tutu Atwell

Tutu Atwell
McVay was asked about Tutu Atwell and his lack of production and targets. McVay did not give a definitive answer regarding what Atwell's future looks like. He did say Atwell is doing everything in his power to be the best he can be, and he's controlled what he is able to control.

Flow of the Game

While I've only had a short stint on the beat, this is the first time I've seen "Peak McVay" in person. I define peak McVay as the always ready for a fight head coach that wants to take on the entire NFL in one game and believes they'll win.

When discussing decisions on short-yardage situations, taking three instead of going for a touchdown, choosing to punt versus attempting to extend a drive, I wouldn't say regret but a newfound ideal and that ideal is to push the pedal.

Sean McVay
We have to see how that plays out, but it was interesting to see. Again, simply my inference.

The phrase that constantly gets said is the flow of the game. In the early years, McVay was dictating the flow. I think now that he sees what he has in terms of talent, heart, and organization, it's time not to manage wins anymore but to inflict losses on opponents.

