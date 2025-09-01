3 Reasons Matthew Stafford is the Ultimate MVP Dark Horse
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There really is no good reason for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to play professional football anymore. Already a borderline Hall of Famer, Stafford has secured a championship, generational wealth, and a legacy that is untarnished. At 37 years old, if Stafford is to play in the Super Bowl this season, he will do so right after his 38th birthday.
He plays because he wants to. Stafford loves football and he's not ready to give the game up quite yet. After three straight seasons of decreased production due to injuries (to the Rams and himself) and the team needing to undergo a rebuild, he walks towards the 2025 season with arguably the best offense he's ever had with a defense that is arguably better than the offense.
Stafford's back issues, though it could flare up at any time, is seemingly a story for yesterday. Stafford has completed two straight weeks of practices and is set to undergo a third before the Rams open their season against the Houston Texans.
With new additions to his offense, here's why Matthew Stafford is the dark horse for MVP.
The Influential Gunslinger
Recently, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame named Stafford as the fifth most influential player in the NFL, stating that Stafford has one of the biggest impacts in deciding who will lift the Lombardi.
"Can Stafford and his 37-year-old back hold up? It’s a looming question after he missed much of the summer with a disk issue," stated Verderame. "If he’s healthy, the Rams are going to be a top-tier contender with talent galore on both sides of the ball. As for Stafford, he threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024 across 16 games. Now with Davante Adams, Stafford could throw for 30 touchdowns for the second time since the 2015 season."
The Weapons
The Rams struggled in the red zone last season but the impact of Davante Adams will change that dynamic. He's a big, tall target with some of the best hands and feet in the NFL. Stafford and Adams have worked tirelessly to refine their product and have been on the money since OTAs.
Keep in mind that the last time Adams played in a McVay scheme, he helped Aaron Rodgers win two MVPs.
Puka Nacua, the humble gamer, provides Stafford a reliable target who is able to make plays at the line of scrimmage. In 2024, it was often Stafford's quick release to Nacua on screen plays that paved the path to victory.
Stafford also have Kyren Williams, his right-hand man who has just been nasty as a blocker and multiple speed threats with Xavier Smith and Tutu Atwell.
The tight end room looks good, and Stafford has a new dynamic target in Terrance Ferguson.
The Scheme
As mentioned, Adams has played well in the scheme. However, even with Stafford out of commission and Jimmy Garoppolo running the show, Sean McVay has been in his bag, and it's clear that Mike LaFleur, as a coach, has taken that year three jump, evolving this offense into a true, functioning system for the modern game.
McVay peeled the lid back against the Cowboys, and while Dallas does have their own issues, McVay was drawing up plays like basketball. Solid ball distribution to consistent scorers. Now enters Stafford who is able to make throws against the grain, and the possibilities are endless.
My Take
Call me naive, call me a Rams homer, I simply do not care. I can not write against what my eyes are telling me and my eyes are telling me this is the year Stafford put the mark on his career that guarantees him a place in the Hall of Fame. I think Stafford is ready to push the throttle once again, and since both Adams and Nacua are reminiscent enough of Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp, plus his center Coleman Shelton is back to coordinate the line, I believe he has the talent, the time, and the support to have his best season yet.
Will he win MVP? I don't know, but the numbers should indicate that Stafford at least be considered.
