Rams Morning Report: What College QB Performances Mean For McVay

The Los Angeles Rams had the weekend off but the front office kept tabs on the 2026 NFL Draft eligible quarterbacks debuting on Saturday

Brock Vierra

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams hold two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft that many including myself, believe they will use to acquire the heir to Matthew Stafford. Who that quarterback will be is a question that will take nearly a year to answer, but all candidates are set to make an impression on the weekend.

#1 Texas Gets Humbling Lesson Against #3 Ohio State

Arch Manning, the man who is in position to take the Texas Longhorns back to the promise land, made his debut as the team's permanent starter against defending National Champion Ohio State in Columbus. Manning, who was photographed speaking to Rams General Manager Les Snead at Texas' pro day, did not impress on Saturday.

Arch Mannings
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The mechanics were off, the throws were inaccurate and sporadic, with the Longhorns being shut out in the first half. Manning did show off the athleticism and did have a beautiful touchdown pass to bring the game within one score in the fourth quarter, but while his defense held, Manning made bad throws on Texas' final drive, leading to a turnover on downs.

My take is that Manning will improve and played like a first-time starter who took on the National Champions in their house. Ohio State DC Matt Patricia was in his bag, dialing NFL level blitzes that continuously confused the Texas offensive line, leading to more issues with Manning. He will learn, he will grow, but unless massive changes happen, Manning will not declare for the 2026 Draft. He's just not ready...yet.

Others Didn't Impress

Other quarterback prospects failed to deliver a performance that wowed. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier came close, making solid throws and showing off the pre-snap vision. Nussmeier, who is QB1 in many people's eyes has the NFL intelligence. For me, I'm not yet sold on his complete operation but his play was intriguing.

Garrett Nussmeie
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) after LSU beat Clemson 17-10 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the flip side, Clemson's Cade Klubnik did not have it. Despite being given multiple opportunities to score, advancing the ball deep into LSU territory on their final drive of the game, when called upon to make the critical throws, the smart decisions, he couldn't

Penn State's Drew Allar may have guided the Nittany Lions to a blowout win but his passes failed to answer the ultimate questions. Can he throw on time? Can he throw downfield? Can he throw in the clutch?

Drew Alla
Aug 30, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Our current answers are not really, not that much, and we don't know yet but it's not looking good.

The Sun Devils Shines Again

I did enjoy Arizona State's Sam Leavitt and the Sun Devils' performance on Saturday night. Don't get me wrong, it was again a non-FBS opponent, Jordyn Tyson did most of the work and Leavitt needs to tighten up his operation but he looked like the prototypical gunslinger he promised to be. Another name to watch.

Sam Leavit
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scores a touchdown against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Next Man Up

LaNorris Seller
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Joe Barna (43) in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The quarterback I believe the Rams should target is South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. Sellers takes on Virginia Tech at home on Saturday.

