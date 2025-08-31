Rams Morning Report: What College QB Performances Mean For McVay
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams hold two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft that many including myself, believe they will use to acquire the heir to Matthew Stafford. Who that quarterback will be is a question that will take nearly a year to answer, but all candidates are set to make an impression on the weekend.
#1 Texas Gets Humbling Lesson Against #3 Ohio State
Arch Manning, the man who is in position to take the Texas Longhorns back to the promise land, made his debut as the team's permanent starter against defending National Champion Ohio State in Columbus. Manning, who was photographed speaking to Rams General Manager Les Snead at Texas' pro day, did not impress on Saturday.
The mechanics were off, the throws were inaccurate and sporadic, with the Longhorns being shut out in the first half. Manning did show off the athleticism and did have a beautiful touchdown pass to bring the game within one score in the fourth quarter, but while his defense held, Manning made bad throws on Texas' final drive, leading to a turnover on downs.
My take is that Manning will improve and played like a first-time starter who took on the National Champions in their house. Ohio State DC Matt Patricia was in his bag, dialing NFL level blitzes that continuously confused the Texas offensive line, leading to more issues with Manning. He will learn, he will grow, but unless massive changes happen, Manning will not declare for the 2026 Draft. He's just not ready...yet.
Others Didn't Impress
Other quarterback prospects failed to deliver a performance that wowed. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier came close, making solid throws and showing off the pre-snap vision. Nussmeier, who is QB1 in many people's eyes has the NFL intelligence. For me, I'm not yet sold on his complete operation but his play was intriguing.
On the flip side, Clemson's Cade Klubnik did not have it. Despite being given multiple opportunities to score, advancing the ball deep into LSU territory on their final drive of the game, when called upon to make the critical throws, the smart decisions, he couldn't
Penn State's Drew Allar may have guided the Nittany Lions to a blowout win but his passes failed to answer the ultimate questions. Can he throw on time? Can he throw downfield? Can he throw in the clutch?
Our current answers are not really, not that much, and we don't know yet but it's not looking good.
The Sun Devils Shines Again
I did enjoy Arizona State's Sam Leavitt and the Sun Devils' performance on Saturday night. Don't get me wrong, it was again a non-FBS opponent, Jordyn Tyson did most of the work and Leavitt needs to tighten up his operation but he looked like the prototypical gunslinger he promised to be. Another name to watch.
The Next Man Up
The quarterback I believe the Rams should target is South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. Sellers takes on Virginia Tech at home on Saturday.
