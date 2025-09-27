Rams Puka Nacua Reminisces on First Game Against the Colts
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Back in 2023, despite Puka Nacua hauling in 25 catches on 35 targets for over 250+ yards in his first two games, there were still questions if the Rams' fifth-round rookie was simply a flash in the pan.
In 2025, Nacua and the Rams will host the Indianapolis Colts. In 2023, it was during the Rams' 29-23 OT win in Indianapolis, a game in which Nacua caught the game-winning touchdown (the first in his career) that solidified his place in the NFL. On Thursday, Nacua reflected on the contest.
Nacua on His Breakout Game in 2023
In the game, Nacua caught nine catches on ten targets for 163 yards and the game-winning touchdown. This is what he had to say about the game and the winning moment.
“Everybody remembers their first one," stated Nacua. "Third down, coming up on an in cut in overtime. Me and [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford], I feel like we were having a good game. I remember playing [Former Colts S] Julian Blackmon was one of the safeties for the Colts. He played with my older brother at Utah."
"I had to make sure I had a good showing against somebody that my brother knows. I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ I put my foot in the ground and there was nobody in there and this ball is coming right to me. I was like, ‘Man, I have to find a way in the end zone.’ Not knowing…everybody's screaming, everybody's slapping my head up and I'm screaming. Then seeing the post-game clip of [the play], I just launched my first touchdown as far as I could. Luckily I got that ball back, but I do remember that part of it.”
During the game, Matthew Stafford, who threw the game-winner, suffered a massive hit that he was able to shake off. Nacua went into that moment.
“I think those were some of the early moments, especially in my rookie year, of trying to figure out how our team operates and finding the toughness that our offense holds. A lot of it is on the weight of ‘number nine’ [Stafford]. It’s on his shoulders. The grit and the intensity that he plays with and the strain that he's willing to have at the quarterback position is something that overflows into the rest of our offense for sure.”
Performances like that powered the Rams to a return to the playoffs after Sean McVay's first losing season the year before.
