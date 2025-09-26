Puka Nacua Talks About Opportunities Within Rams Offense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued with their week four preparations on Thursday as the team gets ready to take on the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. Before practice, Rams coordinators Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke at the podium, supplementing statements made by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday.
After practice, Jared Verse and Puka Nacua took to the podium.
Q: What is it like having a well-rounded wide receiver like Puka Nacua and how does that affect you?
“I think we have a lot of well-rounded guys at the receiver position, to be honest with you," stated Stafford. "He definitely does a hell of a job when we ask him to do stuff. Since he's gotten here day one as a rookie, what's been on his plate has just grown and he's done a great job of being able to own all that. There hasn't really been a whole lot of stuff that we've asked him to do, or coaches have asked him to do, that he hasn't been able to do."
"It's awesome. It's great for our football team. Him and all our receivers, if you go back and watch the tape, their play with the football was awesome but play without it was incredible too. He's a tone setter when it comes to that. What we ask him to do without the football is as impressive if not more impressive to me than what he does when the ball is in the air.”
Q: What's your impression on the Colts' defense?
“Really well-coached," stated Stafford. "I have a lot of respect for [Colts Defensive Coordinator] Lou [Anarumo]. I think he does a hell of a job, been up against him a few times and he gives you a lot to look at at the quarterback position. I think they've got talented players at all three levels. Both their corners are guys that have played football in the NFL for a long time and are talented guys. Got some guys that are really disruptive up front."
"Their backers are running and hit guys. Really every level of their defense, I feel like they've got guys that can impact the game. I think they're in the right place at the right time. They're well-coached. I think he puts them in a position to be successful. Then they're obviously 3-0 playing at a good clip right now. It'll be a challenge like it is every single week for us.”
