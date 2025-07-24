The Los Angeles Rams' New Motto
The Los Angeles Rams are on a mission to pick up where they left off last season, after narrowly losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions last postseason. They are back with an improved roster and a front office and coaching staff determined to produce a winner.
The Rams are locked in and have already begun putting the pieces together for what they hope will be a successful season. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted the team's new motto and mindset as they head into the season.
"It's one of the things that was asked about. I got too much time to think about stuff that, you know, but I think when you talk about the words meaning something, we've always talked about football as the greatest team sport that there is. And it is about the team first, and the 'we' matters a whole hell of a lot. And it comes first, but man, the me matters a whole lot as well," McVay said.
"It's not me. It's we and me or we then me, but it subconsciously communicates that it is about the team. But what is your role and responsibility as a teammate? What do we want that to be about? What are those values and principles that we want to subscribe to that's authentic to guys' personalities? And then what is my individual responsibility within the framework of my mindset, my energy, and how I move my one-eleventh on each snap if I'm out there on the field competing?"
"And so I think it's just having the words mean something and continuously being able to say, ‘Hey, how do you adjust, adapt? How do you make things better?’ And all the stuff that we talk about is a collaboration with our players, with our coaches," McVay said.
McVay credited his time around coaches and players who have had success in the National Football League. McVay has, of course, already experienced plenty of success of his own since taking over the Rams.
If he can get his talented roster to buy in, stay healthy, and produce, McVay may add another productive season to his already impressive resume.
"A lot of these things come from being exposed to some special people that have done it the right way. And we'll never shy away from the fact that we're always trying to push the envelope and move forward and try to do things and message things in a manner that's reflective of what we want to be about to be the best people we can be.”
