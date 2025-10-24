Rams’ OL Star Quietly Putting Together Stellar Campaign
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson has quickly established himself as one of the best guards in football, and as he continues to perform in year three with the organization, the numbers paint a clear narrative on Dotson's dominance.
Dotson's Strong Start
"Kevin Dotson ranks 2nd in offensive grade (78.1) and run blocking grade (79.5) among all NFL guards that have played at least 50% of their team's offensive snaps, according to
@PFF," stated the Rams PR team. "Among all NFL OL, his run blocking grade ranks 7th while his offensive grade ranks 13th (min 50% snaps).
McVay Praises Dotson
Rams head coach Sean McVay has continually praised Dotson, mentioning back at training camp that Dotson's attitude and energy have been infectious, while his veteran leadership is a pillar of the organization.
“Yeah, he's just got this enjoyment for coming out here and he's got a great vibe," stated McVay. "I mean whether it’s shooting jump shots on air after we score, but he's got this great energy about himself. He's obviously a really productive player, but I think as he's gotten more and more comfortable… When we traded for him in the 23’ season, he comes in late in the part of training camp where getting comfortable starts to make himself and his presence felt in the Indianapolis game."
"And he’s just gotten more and more comfortable. Guys love him. When you're around a guy that's got that kind of vibe and then there's that physical toughness, his ability to do some special things. We love ‘K-Dot’ and all his teammates love him as well.”
McVay again spoke about Dotson before the Rams' week two matchup against Tennessee, mentioning how critical Dotson is at stopping Jeffrey Simmons.
“He's a great player and [Titans Defensive Tackle T’Vondre] Sweat is too," stated McVay. "They’re excellent across the board. This is a defense that there's a style of play and this team is tough as a whole. We have a lot of respect."
"We have our work cut out for us. When you talk about how deep and the caliber of players that they have on the interior parts of their defensive line, it's a big deal. Kevin Dotson brings so much to us."
Dotson has been the most reliable and, quite frankly the best offensive lineman the Rams have had since he was acquired via trade.
