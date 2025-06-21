The Los Angeles Rams' Minicamp was a Massive Success
The Los Angeles Rams held this year's minicamp in Hawaii, for various reasons that benfit both the team and its fan base. While it is still early in the offseason and only so much can be learned from minicamp, it appears the Rams' time in Hawaii was a productive time.
The Rams hope it was a step toward improving the team's comradarie and the connection with their fanbase. After thousands of fans showed their support to the Rams during their minicamp,
Following the completion of minicamp, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford noted how well things went on the field with his teammates, including veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, who was added to the Rams' roster earlier this offseason.
"I think it's just all the young guys we have that reminds him of Pop Warner," Stafford said. "But no, it's a lot of fun. We have a great group. Offense, defense, special teams, everybody gets along. We all cheer for each other, work hard," Stafford said.
Stafford believes the change of scenery was beneficial for more than just the players on the field. The veteran quarterback hopes their time in Hawaii inspires one of the many young onlookers who attended to one day become a player in the National Football League.
"Obviously this is far away from home for us, but it's a unique opportunity to show the kids and the people of this area what we do and be able to interact with them and hopefully inspire some young Puka Nacuas. There's some guys running around out here that can get it done. Very different and still very rewarding in the same way," Stafford said.
Stafford hopes the Rams continue making an effort to connect the locals in the area as time goes on. The Rams' quarterback noted that he enjoyed the experience. Although the ultimate decision is not his, Stafford supports continuing to visit Hawaii.
"Oh, yeah. I mean, I've had a blast. That's kind of above my pay grade, those people that make those decisions will figure that out, but we've had a good time, I know our team has enjoyed the experience and it's been a lot of fun," Stafford said.
