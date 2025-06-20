One Area of Focus for the Rams' Future
Most would agree the Los Angeles Rams need additional help at the cornerback position. They were rumored to be interested in a reunion with veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but there appears to be roadblocks that make that challenging.
After not adding to the group this offseason in the NFL Draft or free agency, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus believes the Rams will finally adequately address their group of cornerbacks next offseason.
"None of Ahkello Witherspoon, Quentin Lake, and Darious Williams earned a single-season PFF coverage grade above 63.0 in 2024. Witherspoon and Lake are free agents in 2026, with Witherspoon now over the age of 30," Sikkema said.
"The Rams will likely draft a starting cornerback next season after making no cornerback additions this past offseason."
Following minicamp, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay expressed confidence in the Rams' cornerbacks and suggested they would not add another cornerback if they could not sign Ramsey.
“No, I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot," McVay said.
"I think there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps."
McVay believes the Rams' cornerbacks have had a productive offseason. He believes the group will do well this season under Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula.
"I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal. Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year," McVay said.
"And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris."
