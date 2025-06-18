Rams Rookies Participate In Humanitarian Projects After Maui Minicamp
The Los Angeles Rams are in Maui for training camp, and as expected, the team's rookie class helped rebuild homes in Lahaina.
In 2023, Lahaina was affected by a devastating fire that destroyed the entire city. Since then, the city has slowly started to rebuild, but due to various factors, efforts have been delayed. This is one is a series of activities being performed by the Rams as part of a new initiative between the franchise and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Sean McVay spoke about the Maui trip last week before OTAs.
“I think it's a really great opportunity for what the intent is. The people that asked me about it, they were smart about the timing of when they asked me about this knowing when I would agree to it. But it is a really cool opportunity. Most importantly, you just talk about some of the similarities of what the LA community has gone through and what the Maui community has gone through."
"It’s a chance to be able to broaden the reach and then there's going to be a lot of people that are excited to see our players. What I do think we have is a lot of guys that understand what a blessing it is to have this platform, to be a mentor and really, how do you move and how do you handle yourself? And how do you make sure that this is a blessing, it's never a burden? And our guys really understand the importance of using that the right way. I think this will be a great chance for us to be able to bring families, do some fun stuff to be able to connect and then also be able to give back to the community."
"Even last week, (Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator) Giff Smith comes over to me and asks, ‘Are there going to be opportunities for Habitat for Humanity? Can you do that with the families?’ And you just have a lot of cool people that have a heart for others and I think that becomes contagious in the right ways. When you do good things, I just feel like that inevitably comes back to you and you never regret doing the right thing and using these blessings for the right reasons and I think that's what this trip represents.”
The Rams are taking advantage of every opportunity possible during minicamp.
